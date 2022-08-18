Big Update About Kyrie Irving And The Nets

On Thursday, Brian Windhorst reported an update on the Brooklyn Nets on ESPN's show Get Up (h/t HoopsHype).

Windhorst: "I think Kyrie is invested in being a Brooklyn Net next year. Obviously, there was some turmoil with his contract extension not happening. He realizes his best path going forward to get the contract he wants in Brooklyn or elsewhere is to have a very good season. From what I can gather, it appears that he and the Nets are looking forward to meeting up in training camp."

Irving just finished his third season playing in Brooklyn, and he averaged 27.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.8 assists per contest.

Windhorst also added: Right now, I think the Nets want to run this team back, and they're hoping that Kevin Durant agrees. The way that they are conducting trade talks and the prices that they are asking has teams out there thinking they don't really want to trade Kevin Durant anyway, they want to bring this team back."

Last week, Shams Charania of The Athletic provided a massive report on a meeting that recently took place between Durant and Nets' owner Joe Tsai.

Charania: "In a meeting with Nets owner Joe Tsai, Kevin Durant reiterated his trade request and informed Tsai that Tsai needs to choose between Durant or the pairing of general manager Sean Marks and coach Steve Nash, sources say."

Last season, the Nets were swept in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs by Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics.