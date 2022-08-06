Skip to main content

LOOK: Latest Report On Knicks-Jazz Trade Talks

Michael Scotto of Hoops Hype and Tony Jones of The Athletic spoke on the HoopsHype Podcast about the latest on trade talks surrounding the New York Knicks and Utah Jazz for Donovan Mitchell.
On August 5, Michael Scotto of Hoops Hype and Tony Jones of The Athletic spoke on the HoopsHype Podcast about the latest they are hearing on the trade talks between the New York Knicks and Utah Jazz for three-time NBA All-Star Donovan Mitchell. 

Jones: "I don't think the two sides are close, I don't think they have been close. Will see what happens as the urgency of training camp looms. The Jazz, they want what they want. They want picks out of this deal, and they want young guys on short or rookie contracts."

Mitchell has made the NBA All-Star Game in each of the last three seasons, and he has made the NBA Playoffs in all five seasons that he has played in the NBA with the Jazz. 

This past season, he averaged 25.9 points per game, and they were the fifth seed in the Western Conference. 

They lost to the Dallas Mavericks in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs in six games. 

Jones: "I've talked to people on both sides. The Knicks don't necessarily want to put in their young guys. They want to try to unload some undesirable contracts." 

The Knicks were the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference, so they missed the NBA Playoffs and the play-in tournament last season. 

However, they were the fourth seed in the east in 2021, and made the NBA Playoffs for the first time since 2013. 

The entire podcast with Jones and Scotto on HoopsHype can be listened to here (or in any of the hyperlinks in the story). 

