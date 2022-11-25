Three Potential Trade Targets For Los Angeles Clippers To Consider

Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are two of the best players in the entire NBA and with a ton of experienced depth around them, the Los Angeles Clippers know that they will be championship contenders by the end of the season.

Getting everyone on the floor and getting them healthy are the biggest concerns for Los Angeles right now though, as George and Leonard have been forced to miss chunks of time early on this season due to injuries.

Nonetheless, the Clippers are still a top-tier defensive team and with their stars healthy, this team is very balanced on the offensive-end of the floor.

The offseason addition of John Wall has worked out so far and Los Angeles truly does not have any overall weaknesses, which is more than we can say about their counterparts in Crypto.com Arena!

Last season, the Clippers were aggressive ahead of the trade deadline, adding the likes of Norman Powell and Robert Covington. Could they look to stay aggressive and make more moves this year?

It is definitely a possibility that owner Steve Ballmer looks to open his wallet once again and be a big spender at the trade deadline, which is why the Clippers could look to pursue one of these three names.

Myles Turner - Indiana Pacers

Perhaps the biggest name linked to the Clippers right now is Indiana Pacers big man Myles Turner. Being on the trade block for what seems like five years at this point, who knows if the Pacers are actually ever going to deal Turner.

Right now, Indiana has proven that they can hang with the best of the best in the Eastern Conference, so maybe they will be hesitant to move their star big man, but Turner is in the final year of his contract and Los Angeles has been rumored to have interest in trading for him.

Ivica Zubac has been fantastic at the center position for the Clippers and has grown at a rim-protector in the offseason, but they really do not have much depth around him in the frontcourt. Whether they would pair Turner with Zubac or just move Zubac entirely, Myles Turner would be a very solid complimentary player next to the likes of Paul George and Kawhi Leonard, especially since he has the ability to expand his offensive game to the perimeter.

One of the best shot-blockers in the NBA, Turner would make the Clippers’ defense, one that currently ranks second in defensive rating and third in opponent’s points per game, even more elite than it already is.

Should they keep Zubac, moving the likes of Robert Covington and Amir Coffey would be a favorable deal for Los Angeles. The only problem though is that Indiana has set a high price tag on Myles Turner, meaning that the Clippers would likely have to part ways with key assets like Norman Powell and/or Luke Kennard instead.

Even then, there is no guarantee that the Pacers would be willing to move on from Myles Turner. In terms of trade targets the Clippers should be watching though, Turner is absolutely an intriguing name.

Josh Richardson - San Antonio Spurs

Now in his eighth NBA season, Josh Richardson has continuously proven to be a talented secondary playmaker on the offensive-end of the floor and he has been impressive with the San Antonio Spurs since arriving there a season ago.

In 38 games with the Spurs dating back to February, Richardson has averaged 10.9 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game while shooting 40.6 percent from the floor.

The Clippers are not a weak three-point shooting team, as they have Luke Kennard and are shooting 36.1 percent from deep as a team, 14th in the league right now, but adding more shooting depth on the wing could be beneficial.

Richardson is in the final year of his contract, so the Clippers would not be tied down to him past this year, and he is a veteran that is more than comfortable having the ball in his hands offensively.

Contrary to someone like Kennard, Richardson can bring the ball up the floor and act like a point guard at times, opening up the options for how the Clippers could play if George or Leonard are not in the game.

Again though, like the situation with Turner, the Clippers may find it hard trying to trade for a guy making $12.1 million this season. Maybe Robert Covington would be a veteran they can move in a three-team deal to acquire Josh Richardson, as the Spurs likely would not want to take on Covington’s contract, but does this move really make the Clippers better?

If they want more offensive talent on the wing and in their backcourt, Josh Richardson is definitely a reasonable trade target for a contending team like Los Angeles to consider. However, the upsides to making a deal for him may not outweigh the downsides in terms of potentially reaching the NBA Finals.

Alec Burks - Detroit Pistons

Being traded from the New York Knicks to the Detroit Pistons in the offseason, Alec Burks recently made his debut with Detroit. The Pistons are rebuilding right now and as a result, they have no need for a veteran who can contribute at a high-level right now, especially since they can get value for him elsewhere.

Maybe we have not heard his name much in regards to trade rumors early on this season because he was recently dealt, but Burks is definitely a player many playoff contending teams have had their eyes on over the years and everywhere he has been, Alec Burks has been a playmaker in the backcourt and on the perimeter.

At 31-years-old and now in his 12th NBA season, Burks has been around the block quite a bit, playing for a few playoff teams through the years. He can keep his opponents in front of him defensively, he can be a threat to score from the three-point line and Burks has no problem creating for himself, which is why he is another intriguing option for the Clippers to consider if they are looking to upgrade their bench unit.

Making $10 million this season, Burks is a more affordable and realistic option for Los Angeles compared to Josh Richardson and while he does have another year left on his deal, Burks’ contract for the 2023-24 season contains a team option, allowing the Clippers to send him to free agency in 2023 and open up his cap slot.

Alec Burks is just an all-around solid player that can contribute to any playoff team right now, which is what makes him an option for a team like the Clippers. Having the ability to start or come off-the-bench, as well as being very unselfish, Burks will likely be dealt in favor of assets from Detroit this season.

