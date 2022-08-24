Western Conference Team Reportedly Interested In Donovan Mitchell

Skip to main content
Los Angeles Lakers Reportedly Interested In All-Star Guard

Los Angeles Lakers Reportedly Interested In All-Star Guard

According to John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM Phoenix, the Los Angeles Lakers have interest in Utah Jazz All-Star Donovan Mitchell.
Donovan Mitchell is coming off another fantastic season where he put up 25.9 points per contest in 67 regular season games, and made his third straight trip to the All-Star Game.

Yet, Mitchell and the Utah Jazz once again fell short in the NBA Playoffs. 

They were the fifth seed in the Western Conference, and lost in the first-round of the playoffs to the Dallas Mavericks.  

Over the offseason, the team traded away All-Star center Rudy Gobert (to the Minnesota Timberwolves), and there has been a lot of speculation about Mitchell's future with the organization. 

On Tuesday, John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM Phoenix sent out a tweet with tons of information on what he has been hearing about Mitchell. 

Gambadoro: "Couple things on Donovan Mitchell. The Hawks, Heat & Kings are NOT interested contrary to reports. Knicks still have the best package to offer but other teams interested are Cleveland, Washington, Charlotte, LA Lakers & Brooklyn. And no the Jazz never asked for 7 1st round picks!"

The Los Angeles Lakers reportedly having interest in Mitchell is quite interesting. 

They do not have a lot of assets that they could give up, but he would be a great fit next to 18-time NBA All-Star LeBron James.

Mitchell was the 13th overall pick out of Louisville in the 2017 NBA Draft, and he has helped the Jazz make the playoffs every season that he's been in the league.

He is the perfect kind of player to play next to James, because he is a proven winner and he is an excellent scorer. 

In addition to his high scoring numbers (23.9 points per game for his career), he is also a solid play-maker.

Last season, he averaged 4.2 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game.

At 37-years-old, James is still one of the best players in the world, but at some point someone else has to pick up the scoring load.

Anthony Davis is a borderline superstar, but he has only played in a combined 76 regular season games over the last two seasons.

Meanwhile, 33-year-old Russell Westbrook put up solid numbers in his first season playing for the Lakers, but he did not appear to fit in well chemistry wise on the court. 

The Lakers trading for Mitchell is very unlikely, but if they could somehow pull off the move, they would potentially be the favorites to win the 2023 NBA Championship. 

