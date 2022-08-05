Skip to main content

TRADE? The Lakers Reportedly Have Interest In This Knicks Star

According to Michael Scotto of Hoops Hype, the Los Angeles Lakers have interest in Cam Reddish. The former Duke star began his career on the Atlanta Hawks before being traded to the New York Knicks last season.
According to Michael Scotto of Hoops Hype, the Los Angeles Lakers have interest in Cam Reddish.  

Scotto: "The Lakers also have had interest in trading for Knicks forward Cam Reddish, who could also become part of a trade. Last season, the Lakers nearly acquired Reddish as part of a blockbuster three-team trade talks between the Lakers, Knicks and Raptors at the time."

Reddish began his pro-career as the tenth overall pick by the Atlanta Hawks in the 2019 NBA Draft.  

He had spent one season at Duke with Zion Williamson and R.J. Barrett and the trio formed one of the best rosters of all-time. 

In two and a half seasons in Atlanta, he averaged 11.1 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.4 assits and 1.1 steals per contest. 

He was traded to the Knicks during the middle of last season, but was only used sparingly. 

In 15 games, he averaged just 14.3 minutes of action per game (as opposed to 26.3 minutes per game during his two and a half seasons in Atlanta). 

Therefore, he appears to be a player the Knicks do not value, so he could be a good pickup for somebody else.

Reddish has also been seen as a player who has immense potential, and if used correctly he could be come a star in the NBA. 

In 2021, the Hawks made the Eastern Conference Finals and in Game 6 (the game they were eliminated), Reddish erupted for 21 points on 6/7 shooting from the three-point range. 

There is no question he has the talent to be a very good player. 

