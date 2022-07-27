Skip to main content
Massive Report About Draymond Green On Wednesday

According to Anthony Slater and Marcus Thompson of The Athletic, Draymond Green wants a maximum contract extension from the Golden State Warriors. The Warriors beat the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals last month.
According to Anthony Slater and Marcus Thompson of The Athletic, Draymond Green wants a maximum contract extension from the Golden State Warriors.

Thompson: "Extension season is coming and the Warriors have to make some tough decisions that could come with major ramifications. They begin next week with a championship pillar in Draymond Green, who wants to get paid."

Green and the Warriors beat the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals last month, which was their fourth NBA Championship in the last eight seasons. 

From Thompson and Slater in the article: "Green, according to sources, wants and believes he deserves a maximum contract extension from the Warriors. Aug. 3 is when he is eligible to sign a four-year deal. That is his desired length."

Green has spent his entire career with Golden State after being the 35th overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft.  

In the last eight years, the Warriors have been to the NBA Finals six times.  

In 2020 and 2021 they missed the postseason, but prior to that they had been to the NBA Finals five times in a row and won three titles. 

Last season, Green averaged 7.5 points, 7.3 rebounds, 7.0 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.1 blocks per game.

The 31-year-old also made his fourth All-Star Game this year.

In addition, he has been on the All-Defense team seven times, and won the Defensive Player of The Year Award in 2017. 

Green has been the glue for the Warriors, and is the perfect co-star for Steph Curry and Klay Thompson. 

