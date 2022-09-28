Milwaukee Bucks A Potential Landing Spot For Jae Crowder?

The 2022-23 NBA season is right around the corner and for the Phoenix Suns, a team that is coming off a season in which they won a franchise record 64 games, drama continues to linger.

Not only do they have to deal with the aftermath of the Robert Sarver situation and rumors pertaining to Deandre Ayton being unhappy in Phoenix, but now they are actively looking to trade veteran Jae Crowder, who has seemed to make his stance on leaving the Suns very clear.

The exact reasoning as to why Crowder wants out of Phoenix is unknown, but this marriage between the Suns and Crowder seemed to end following their playoff exit to the Dallas Mavericks this past season.

With Crowder on the market, there are quite a few championship contending teams who could look to engage in trade conversations with the Suns ahead of the start of the new season, including the Milwaukee Bucks, who beat the Suns in the 2021 NBA Finals.

Milwaukee has been adding talent this offseason in hopes of making another Finals run and according to ESPN’s Zach Lowe, Jae Crowder could be exactly what they are looking for.

“The Milwaukee Bucks have kind of been searching for P.J. Tucker 2.0 since they let P.J. Tucker go; this is the closest thing,” Lowe stated on his podcast recently. “The Bucks were sneakily kind of sniffing around Jerami Grant in Detroit before Portland swooped in. I think they kind of like the idea of the switchable, switchable, switchable guys.”

When it comes to potential trades, the Milwaukee Bucks are always a pretty quiet team and this was the case when they made the move for All-Star point guard Jrue Holiday in 2020.

Going out and trading for Jae Crowder would give the Bucks a player at the power forward position that is similar to what they had with P.J. Tucker, as Lowe mentioned, and the best part about dealing for him is that Crowder is in the final year of his contract.

Making nearly $10.2 million this season, the Bucks could make a trade of Grayson Allen and a future draft pick work should they want to make it work. The only question here would revolve around if the Phoenix Suns are willing to take back this kind of value for Crowder.

Milwaukee re-signed Wesley Matthews and Jevon Carter this offseason and they even brought in veteran Joe Ingles, so they do have the depth they need to replace Allen should they choose to move him.

Given how competitive the Eastern Conference is going to be this upcoming season, the Milwaukee Bucks could very much get involved in trade discussion centered around Jae Crowder, a player with NBA Finals experience that could be a major asset to a team looking to compete for their second title in the last three years.