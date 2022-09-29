Milwaukee Bucks Were Reportedly Interested In Trading For This Player

The Milwaukee Bucks are coming off a solid season where they were the third seed in the Eastern Conference and made it to the second round of the NBA Playoffs.

In 2021, they won the NBA Championship, and Giannis Antetokounmpo won the MVP Award in 2019 and 2020.

They are one of the premier teams in the NBA.

According to Tony Jones of The Athletic (appearing on The Bill Riley Show), they were interested in trading for Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (h/t Hoops Hype).

"Milwaukee showed a lot of interest in him," Jones said on The Bill Riley Show. "But the Jazz would have had to take back George Hill in a potential trade, and they weren't gonna do that."

Clarkson averaged 16.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest in 79 regular season games last season.

During the 2021 season, he won the NBA's 6th Man of The Year Award, so he is one of the best bench players in the league.

The Bucks did not get much scoring off the bench last season, as they ranked just 27th in the NBA (27.8 PPG).

However, before Jones revealed that the Bucks had an interest in Clarkson, he said that the Jazz are more likely to keep him than not.

"I would say that the Jazz are more likely to extend him than trade him," Jones said of Clarkson.

The Jazz entered a rebuilding mode over the offseason when they traded away Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert, so it will be intriguing to see what they do with the rest of the veterans on the roster.