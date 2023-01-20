Possible Landing Spots For Serge Ibaka Ahead Of Trade Deadline

The Milwaukee Bucks and 14-year veteran Serge Ibaka have agreed to work on a trade ahead of the 2023 NBA trade deadline.

After not playing in a game since January 1, the Milwaukee Bucks and long-time veteran Serge Ibaka have mutually agreed to find the 2019 NBA champion a trade ahead of February’s trade deadline, according to The Athletic.

Ibaka, 33, was traded to the Bucks last season after beginning the year with the Los Angeles Clippers and he has played in a total of 35 games for Milwaukee, averaging 5.7 points and 4.1 rebounds per game.

A three-time All-Defensive big man and a two-time block champion earlier in his career, Ibaka was a key part of the Toronto Raptors’ run to their 2019 championship and he still believes that he can contribute off-the-bench for a contender in this league.

Playing in 16 games this season for the Bucks, Ibaka has averaged 4.1 points and 2.8 rebounds in about 11.6 minutes per game.

With Brook Lopez’s resurgence in Milwaukee and the Bucks favoring Bobby Portis off-the-bench behind Lopez, Serge Ibaka ended up getting buried on the team’s depth chart, hence his low usage.

Now, the Bucks face a scenario ahead of the trade deadline where they will be looking to move Ibaka, hopefully gaining some of the value they gave up when they originally traded for the veteran last season.

There are numerous teams around the league who could look to add Serge Ibaka this season and should he come at a low cost, these teams could possibly trade for him.

Phoenix Suns

With Devin Booker out and others like Chris Paul, Cameron Johnson and Cameron Payne missing time due to injury, the Phoenix Suns have dropped 18 of their last 25 games.

Phoenix will undoubtedly need to make a move to upgrade their roster ahead of the trade deadline, especially with veteran Jae Crowder not playing at all this year as he sits out after requesting a trade.

The Bucks have been pursuing Crowder since the start of the season and now, with Serge Ibaka wanting a change in scenery, this could actually work in Milwaukee’s favor.

Who knows if the Suns are wanting to add another frontcourt talent given that they have Jock Landale and Bismack Biyombo behind Deandre Ayton, but Ibaka is a proven champion who’s salary could be combined with that of Grayson Allen’s in order for the Bucks to acquire Crowder from the Suns.

On the other side of things, Phoenix ranks 15th in the league in rebounding and 13th in the league in blocked shots, two areas in which Serge Ibaka could possibly aid them in.

Both the Bucks and Suns have two frustrated veteran players, which is why a deal involving a swap could make sense for both sides.

Golden State Warriors

While the Golden State Warriors have made it clear that they are not willing to give up on their young core of James Wiseman, Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody just yet, they may not have to in a trade for Serge Ibaka.

One of the glaring weaknesses of the Warriors right now lies in their frontcourt, a weakness that has been present for quite some time, and with both JaMychal Green and James Wiseman dealing with injuries, they have been left very thin behind Kevon Looney and Draymond Green.

Adding another big man is something many around the league believe the Warriors have a little bit of interest in and someone like Serge Ibaka could fit the mold of player that they want on their bench perfectly.

Golden State has an open roster spot and since Ibaka is on a minimum contract, they could theoretically acquire him without having to send out a matching salary.

This is the dream scenario for the Warriors and giving up a second-round pick in a future year for a player like Ibaka could be very beneficial to their chances of repeating as champions.

The only problem that could arise here is competition from other teams looking to add Ibaka ahead of the trade deadline.

Milwaukee is going to approach this situation with the mindset of getting the best possible return they can for Ibaka, which is why if a team offers something better than what the Warriors can, they will be out of luck.

The Warriors do not have many second-round picks that would be of value to the Bucks, which is why they would have to likely be the only team pursuing Serge Ibaka to have a chance at landing him, that is unless they offer multiple second-round picks.

Toronto Raptors

Nothing is better than a reunion and for Serge Ibaka, going back to the Toronto Raptors could definitely be a win-win scenario.

Toronto embraced Ibaka and not only did the fan base love him, but he loved the city as well.

Going back to the Raptors where he won his only championship in 2019 would allow Ibaka to see minutes right away off-the-bench and Toronto is a team that has been searching for another frontcourt player.

Given that they have Pascal Siakam, Chris Boucher, Precious Achiuwa and Khem Birch, it is unknown why the Raptors are wanting to add another big man, but Serge Ibaka could definitely be a player they show interest in, especially given that he is familiar with their system and would not really need much time to get incorporated with the team.

The Raptors are going to be active ahead of the trade deadline and with it being likely that either O.G. Anunoby or Gary Trent Jr. get traded, it is possible that they could re-acquire Ibaka as an extension of a possible deal.

Change is coming for this franchise and this season seems like the last shot that they have to turn things around and prove that they can still be a contending threat in the Eastern Conference.

Trading for Serge Ibaka does not make all the difference for the Raptors in terms of turning their season around, but he is definitely an experienced veteran they could lean on defensively off-the-bench.

