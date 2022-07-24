Multiple Teams Reportedly Interested In Former Lakers And Warriors Star

According to Jason Anderson of the The Sacramento Bee, multiple teams are interested in NBA veteran guard Quinn Cook.

Anderson: "Source: Sacramento Kings among multiple teams engaged in talks with point guard Quinn Cook"

Cook has played for the New Orleans Pelicans, Dallas Mavericks, Los Angeles Lakers, Golden State Warriors, Cleveland Cavaliers and Atlanta Hawks.

The best season of his career came with the Warriors in 2018 when he averaged 9.5 points per game on over 44% shooting from the three-point range in 33 games.

He is a two-time NBA Champion (2018 with the Warriors and 2020 with the Lakers).

In college, he was a star for Duke and also won a National Championship.

At just 29-years-old, he can still be a very good role player for many teams.

For a contender he could be someone to provide depth for the playoffs.

Meanwhile, for a younger team like the Kings he could be a player who actually plays big minutes.

Last season, the Kings traded for Domantas Sabonis from the Indiana Pacers, and this offseason they acquired Kevin Huerter from the Atlanta Hawks.

They also have De'Aaron Fox and other talented young players.

The franchise has not been to the NBA Playoffs since the 2006 season, which is the longest drought in the entire league.

However, the play-in tournament which began in 2021, gives them a better chance to make the playoffs.

If they can finish with a top-ten seed, they will have a chance to win their way into the playoffs and end the drought.

Cook did not play in the NBA last season.