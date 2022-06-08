This NBA Team Reportedly Worked Out Five Players

Skip to main content

Lakers Reportedly Work Out Five NBA Players

The NBA Finals are going on between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics, but according to ESPN's Dave McMenamin the Los Angeles Lakers worked out five players on Tuesday.

The NBA Finals are currently going on between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics (the series is tied up at 1-1), and then the league will enter the 2022 offseason. 

On the contrary, teams who did not make the postseason have been off for nearly two months already.  

ESPN's Dave McMenamin reports that the Los Angeles Lakers brought in five players for a workout on Tuesday.

McMenamin's tweet: "The Lakers held a free agent workout on Tuesday, sources told ESPN. Participants included Langston Galloway, Kyle Guy, Alize Johnson, Louis King and D.J. Wilson. LAL could have as many as seven open roster spots to fill this summer on its 15-man roster."

The Lakers finished their season as the 11th seed in the Western Conference, so they also missed the play-in tournament in addition to the playoffs.

As for the Finals, the Warriors and Celtics will play Game 3 of the series on Wednesday night in Massachusetts.

The first two games were played at the Chase Center in California. 

