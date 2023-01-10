Phoenix Suns Reportedly Interested In Charlotte Hornets Player

According to Shams Charania, the Phoenix Suns have an interest in Charlotte Hornets forward Jalen McDaniels.

The Phoenix Suns (20-21) have been one of the premier teams in the NBA over the last two seasons.

In 2021, they made the NBA Finals, and last season they had the best record in the league during the regular season (64-18).

However, they are currently 1-9 in their last ten games, in the middle of a six-game losing streak and playing without their best player Devin Booker for an extended period.

On Tuesday, Shams Charania (appearing on Bally Sports' The Rally) reported that the Suns have an interest in Charlotte Hornets forward Jalen McDaniels.

Charania: "Sources tell me that the Suns have emerged as a team with interest in McDaniels, among several others in recent weeks. And McDaniels is a player who makes sense for the Suns to target in a potential Jae Crowder three-team deal."

McDaniels is averaging 10.9 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest in 41 games.

The 24-year-old is also shooting 45.8% from the field and 34.2% from the three-point range.

Crowder has not played in a game for the Suns this season (last season, he started in 67 games and averaged 9.4 points per contest).

Therefore, they have had a big hole on the wing that a player like McDaniels could fill.

Currently, the Hornets are 11-30 in 41 games, which has them as the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference.

Since they won't be competing for the 2023 NBA Playoffs, they could hypothetically get assets such as draft picks in a deal for McDaniels.