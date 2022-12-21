Fresh NBA Trade Scenarios To Think About Ahead Of The New Year

The start of 2023 is right around the corner and with the 2022-23 NBA Trade Deadline rapidly approaching, here are some new hypothetical trade scenarios to think about.

The NBA trade deadline is set for February 9, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET. meaning that teams have just about seven weeks to decide what they are going to do.

As of right now though, the trade market seems to be idle simply because there are no “sellers” this season… Well, at least as of right now!

The talent gap across the NBA has shrunk tremendously and from the top spot in either conference to the bottom spot, you could still make a real playoff case for all 30 teams in this league.

Now, obviously teams like the Boston Celtics and Denver Nuggets have a better chance of making the playoffs than a team like the Detroit Pistons or Houston Rockets, but there are no off-days in this league anymore and every team is still considering all of their options in terms of adding talent ahead of the trade deadline.

With that said, many around the league are not only watching the Los Angeles Lakers and what they could possibly do in regards to trading All-Star guard Russell Westbrook, but many teams are fixated on the Eastern Conference with teams like the Toronto Raptors and Chicago Bulls struggling.

Could the Raptors and Bulls both look to “sell” assets ahead of the trade deadline, taking a step back to build for the future? What about the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference given their struggles, specifically with former second overall pick James Wiseman?

These are both key questions floating around the league right now and while there will be some clarity on who will do what in the coming weeks, nobody seems to have any idea what this trade deadline will end up looking like, as all it takes is for one domino to fall before the NBA trade market gets flooded!

Here are some new, hypothetical trade scenarios to consider and ponder as the trade deadline continues to inch closer and closer.

Kyle Kuzma Heads To “The Big Apple”