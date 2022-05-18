NBA Trades That Could Begin To Form Post-NBA Lottery

Finishing with the worst record in the Eastern Conference this season, the Orlando Magic claimed the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft Lottery on Tuesday night. Now having the chance to draft yet another “franchise-altering” talent, the Magic look like they have everything they need to get back to being a threat in the NBA in the near future.

Aside from learning that Orlando will be picking first overall, we now know the full order of the 2022 NBA Draft that is set to take place on June 23, meaning that teams are going to begin discussing the possibilities of offseason trades very soon.

You never know who is going to be on the move during the NBA offseason and this summer, there could be plenty of movement given some of the names being tied to rumors recently.

The Utah Jazz have been in the news a lot with the offseason not even fully beginning yet due to their disappointing playoff exits the last couple of years and with their management looking to make some changes, this could lead to a massive deal involving one of their All-Stars.

Not to mention, several teams in the lottery section of this year’s draft are expected to entertain the idea of moving around, so could we see some of these top picks being tossed around in trades prior to the 2022 NBA Draft?

Let’s dive right in and take a look at some blockbuster trades that could surely shake things up around the NBA during the offseason.

Hornets Add The All-Star Center They Need

Charlotte Hornets Receive: C Rudy Gobert, F Rudy Gay

Utah Jazz Receive: F Gordon Hayward, C Mason Plumlee, F P.J. Washington, CHA 2022 1st Round Pick (Pick #13)

For years now, the Charlotte Hornets have been looking to add a high-level, impactful center to their roster that can preferably make a big difference for them defensively.

Cody Zeller was not the answer last season and Mason Plumlee really did not turn out to make much of an impact in terms of winning games and advancing to the playoffs this year. Trading for Montrezl Harrell at the trade deadline was a solid move for the Hornets, but this team really needs someone like Rudy Gobert underneath.

Offensively, he has been deemed a liability, but he could really show his full two-way potential in Charlotte because of all the pick-and-roll sets they run with LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier.

Both guards are more than capable of getting him the ball in the paint and while he does not shoot, Gobert would flourish in an offense like Charlotte’s where he would have to do nothing more than roll to the basket, be on the receiving end of lobs and finish second- or third-chance opportunities off of offensive rebounds. In Utah right now, they do not put him in many positions to succeed on offense, hence why his struggles have overshadowed his overall value.

The Jazz have not given any indications yet that they are ready to move on from their All-Star center, but if they had the choice of trading either him or Donovan Mitchell this offseason, they will have Rudy Gobert’s bags packed immediately!

Gobert’s value around the league is not as high as many would imagine for an All-Star and three-time Defensive Player of the Year center, which is why the Jazz would likely have to settle with adding depth and long-term value instead of another All-Star quality player right away.

Mason Plumlee’s contract is only partially-guaranteed for about $4.3 million, meaning the Jazz would not have to keep him if they did not want him in their frontcourt, and Utah could get some much needed help on the wing with the additions of Gordon Hayward and P.J. Washington.

A stretch forward, Washington has the ability to play out on the perimeter or in the low-post and would give the Jazz another option besides Royce O’Neale at the power-forward position, something they desperately need.

As for Gordon Hayward, his return to Utah may not sit well with some fans, but he was the star of the team during his time with the Jazz and should he stay healthy, he would come back and instantly make a difference on offense next to Donovan Mitchell.

The Utah Jazz are going to be making some moves this season and as of right now, trading Rudy Gobert is not a crazy thought for them whatsoever, especially if this deal from Charlotte included not just one of their first-round picks, but both of their first-round picks at 13th and 15th overall.

Daryl Morey Adds A Third All-Star To 76ers’ Roster

Philadelphia 76ers Receive: G Bradley Beal, WAS 2026 2nd Round Pick

Washington Wizards Receive: F Tobias Harris, F Matisse Thybulle, PHI 2022 1st Round Pick (Pick #23, IF BKN defers until 2023), PHI 2023 2nd Round Pick

The worst kept secret around the NBA right now is that the Philadelphia 76ers and team president Daryl Morey want to add a third All-Star to pair with Joel Embiid and James Harden.

After losing in the Eastern Conference Semifinals yet again, the 76ers are going to be in desperation mode this offseason and they will be looking to do everything they can to ensure that this team has the talent they need to win a championship, especially since their championship window is getting smaller with other teams in the East emerging as title threats.

Bradley Beal has been a player on Morey’s radar ever since Ben Simmons requested a trade last summer and finally, it seems like things are lining up for Philadelphia to have a real shot at acquiring the All-Star shooting guard.

The Washington Wizards have not really made any moves yet to show Beal they are improving and now set to turn 29-years-old in June, the three-time All-Star is running out of prime years in his career. Being able to go to the Sixers and immediately contend for a title could be something Bradley Beal views highly and many tend to think this is true.

Back in March on his “Rogue Bogues” podcast, former No. 1 overall pick Andrew Bogut claimed that there is a rumor circulating around the NBA that Bradley Beal is trying to get to Philadelphia in order to team up with Joel Embiid and James Harden.

Rumors are just rumors until clear evidence points towards the truth, but many other reporters and analysts have speculated there being mutual interest between Beal and the 76ers and ESPN’s Brian Windhorst recently stated that Daryl Morey has “big, giant plans to acquire another star.”

Whether this is at the draft or as a sign-and-trade deal in free agency, getting Bradley Beal will not be easy for the 76ers. Not only would they have to convince the Wizards to take back Tobias Harris and his massive contract, but the 76ers would have to part ways with at least one of Matisse Thybulle or Tyrese Maxey, possibly both of them depending on the Wizards’ asking price !

Overall though, if Beal requests a trade and wants out of Washington, the Sixers will be the ones in the driver’s seat since the Wizards will be scrambling for answers. At this point, maybe the 76ers could actually get away with acquiring the All-Star for just Tobias Harris, Matisse Thybulle and a couple draft picks.

Time will tell what the future holds for Bradley Beal in this league, but long-term, it does not appear as if he will spend the rest of his career with the Washington Wizards.

Trail Blazers Make A Move For Jerami Grant

Portland Trail Blazers Receive: F Jerami Grant, G Cory Joseph

Detroit Pistons Receive: G Eric Bledsoe, G Keon Johnson, POR 2022 1st Round Pick (Pick #7)

Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers ended up having their worst season in nearly two decades and while things do not look good for this franchise right now, they are prepared to bounce-back during the 2022-23 season in a big way.

Trading CJ McCollum, Robert Covington and Norman Powell at the trade deadline this season gave the Trail Blazers multiple future assets to play around with and most importantly, they now have a little bit of cap flexibility heading into the offseason.

Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant has been on Portland’ radar for quite some time now and after the Pistons landed the fifth overall pick in the draft lottery, it is not hard to believe that they are frustrated with where they are at.

The Pistons still have multiple holes to fill on their roster and now not being able to get one of the top prospects in this year’s draft, Detroit could be willing to move Grant for more future assets and Portland’s seventh overall pick.

Eric Bledsoe brings nothing to the table for the Pistons and would be waived, but Keon Johnson is a young, athletic wing that has shown flashes of his “3-and-D” potential during his rookie year.

Having both the fifth and seventh overall picks, Detroit would then have plenty of options on how to build their roster either through the draft or packaging both of these picks together to land another high-level player to pair with last year’s first overall selection, Cade Cunningham.

Expected to re-sign Anfernee Simons, the Trail Blazers would have their backcourt situated, they would add a key two-way player on the wing in Jerami Grant and they would still have plenty of money to play around with in free agency in order to possibly make a run at All-Star Zach LaVine, which has been rumored as of late.

Knicks Go After New Franchise Point Guard In Draft

New York Knicks Receive: C Richaun Holmes, SAC 2022 1st Round Pick (Pick #4)

Sacramento Kings Receive: G Kemba Walker, G/F Cam Reddish, NYK 2022 1st Round Pick (Pick #11), DAL 2023 1st Round Pick (Top-10 Protected, via NYK)

Staying at the 11th overall pick and not moving up was not the best case scenario for the New York Knicks during the NBA Draft Lottery.

However, this position allows the Knicks to be aggressive in their pursuit for more talent and if there is one thing we know about this franchise heading into the offseason, it is that they are going to be searching for their franchise point guard.

Kemba Walker was not the answer for New York this year and with Derrick Rose likely being on his way out as well, the Knicks are just left with Immanuel Quickley and some other young guards in their backcourt.

Possibly making a trade with the Sacramento Kings and trading up to the fourth overall pick gives the Knicks a prime opportunity to snag Purdue’s Jaden Ivey, arguably the best ball-handler, playmaker and overall guard in this year’s draft class.

In the process, New York really would not be giving up many true assets in their opinion either.

The Knicks are going to be looking to move Kemba Walker in the offseason for any value they can get and while Cam Reddish could absolutely be an impactful player for them, he is in the final year of his rookie deal and really did not work out in the Knicks’ system after they traded for him this year.

The Kings are going to be looking for ways to improve their outlook for making the playoffs next year and while adding a young prospect with this fourth pick definitely makes sense long-term, they are in a position where this pick is not going to make a difference in terms of making Sacramento a playoff threat right away.

Jaden Ivey is expected to be the best player available with this pick and since the Kings have De’Aaron Fox and Davion Mitchell in their backcourt, trading down a little bit to gather impactful assets for their bench makes a lot of sense.

In doing so, the Kings can also shed the salary of Richaun Holmes, as it seems like the big man is looking to get a fresh start in his career.

With Mitchell Robinson being a free agent, the Knicks can save some money long-term by taking on Holmes’ contract and making him their starting center. Giving up two first-round picks, one this year and Dallas’ first-round pick next season is a lot of future value to sacrifice, but players like Ivey do not come around every day, especially if you are the New York Knicks.

While three teams are scheduled to pick ahead of the Kings' fourth overall selection, Chet Holmgren, Paolo Banchero and Jabari Smith Jr. are expected to be the first three players taken in no particular order, leaving Ivey on the board with this selection.

It is possible they would have to throw in someone like Alec Burks instead of Cam Reddish, but the layout of this trade makes perfect sense for the Knicks given what they need and the Kings not only keep a lottery pick in scenario, but they also add the depth they need to make a playoff run.

A potential starting-five of Jaden Ivey, Evan Fournier, RJ Barrett, Julius Randle and Richaun Holmes will have Knicks fans very excited for the 2022-23 season to begin!

