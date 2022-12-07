Knicks Likely To Trade Cam Reddish Before Trade Deadline

The New York Knicks and forward Cam Reddish have begun discussions about parting ways via trade this season.

Last year, the New York Knicks made headlines ahead of the trade deadline when they went out and traded for Atlanta Hawks’ forward Cam Reddish.

Drafted 10th overall in the 2019 NBA Draft by the Hawks, the Knicks envisioned Reddish fitting in well out on the wing, especially given that he played at Duke with RJ Barrett, who was the third pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.

Since arriving in New York, Reddish really has not held much of a role for this team and trade talks surrounding him have been present ever since the offseason.

Now, it seems very likely that the Knicks will be trading Reddish at some point ahead of this season’s trade deadline, as Stefan Bondy of the Daily News reported that the Knicks have begun working with Cam Reddish’s representatives on a trade.

After starting eight games this season and showing flashes of his potential as a scorer on the wing, things just have not worked out between Reddish and the Knicks, which has led to this imminent trade request from both parties.

According to Bondy, the team declined to make Reddish available to reporters for three straight media availabilities despite repeated requests and he was not made available ahead of Wednesday night’s game against the Atlanta Hawks, his former team.

Recently, The Athletic’s Fred Katz reported that the Knicks are interested in adding Cam Reddish to a potential Evan Fournier to make it work.

Currently 11-13 on the season, the New York Knicks currently find themselves in a Play-In Tournament position in the Eastern Conference. Inconsistency on both ends of the floor has created a cause for concern within this organization, making roster changes this season inevitable.

It seems very likely that Cam Reddish will end up being the first player to be moved in a trade or he could find himself a part of a multi-player trade New York makes ahead of February's trade deadline.

Failing to reach an agreement on a long-term extension prior to the start of this season, Reddish is in the final year of his rookie contract and will become a free agent in 2023.

