Skip to main content
Here's What Cam Reddish Posted To Instagram Amid Trade Rumors

Here's What Cam Reddish Posted To Instagram Amid Trade Rumors

New York Knicks forward Cam Reddish made a post to Instagram on Wednesday. According to Michael Scotto of Hoops Hype, the Knicks have had discussions about a three-team trade with the Toronto Raptors and Los Angeles Lakers.

New York Knicks forward Cam Reddish made a post to Instagram on Wednesday. According to Michael Scotto of Hoops Hype, the Knicks have had discussions about a three-team trade with the Toronto Raptors and Los Angeles Lakers.

Cam Reddish of the New York Knicks made a post to Instagram on Wednesday, and the photos can be seen embedded below from his account. 

The post is Reddish's first time putting a photo on Instagram since December. 

The former Duke star was recently traded from the Atlanta Hawks to the New York Knicks, but has played sparingly during his tenure in New York.  

Recently, his name has come up in trade rumors. 

Michael Scotto of Hoops Hype reported that the Knicks, Toronto Raptors and Los Angeles Lakers have had discussions about a three-team trade. 

In the potential three-team deal, Scotto reports that Reddish would be sent to the Lakers. 

The report from Scotto on Hoops Hype can be read here, and his tweets can be seen embedded above. 

The Knicks are currently the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 24-31 record in 55 games.  

As for Reddish, he has averaged 10.9 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game this season.  

With the Hawks he was playing 23 minutes per game, while he is only averaging 10.0 minutes per game with the Knicks. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17637406_168388303_lowres
Rumors

Here's What Cam Reddish Posted To Instagram Amid Trade Rumors

1 minute ago
USATSI_16965889_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Nets Injury Report Against The Wizards

31 minutes ago
USATSI_10808935_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Joe Ingles Tweeted After Getting Traded

32 minutes ago
USATSI_17042081_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What C.J. McCollum Tweeted After Getting Traded

33 minutes ago
USATSI_17481201
News

Klay Thompson's Status For Knicks-Warriors Game

34 minutes ago
USATSI_17608600_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Knicks Long Injury Report For Game With Warriors

35 minutes ago
USATSI_17652474_168388303_lowres
News

Steph Curry Was Asked If The Warriors Will Be Quiet At The Trade Deadline

37 minutes ago
USATSI_17552712_168388303_lowres
Rumors

Knicks Reportedly Discussing Trade That Would Send Cam Reddish To This Team

37 minutes ago
USATSI_17005470_168388303_lowres
Injuries

James Harden's Status For Wizards-Nets Game

58 minutes ago