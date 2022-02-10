Here's What Cam Reddish Posted To Instagram Amid Trade Rumors

Cam Reddish of the New York Knicks made a post to Instagram on Wednesday, and the photos can be seen embedded below from his account.

The post is Reddish's first time putting a photo on Instagram since December.

The former Duke star was recently traded from the Atlanta Hawks to the New York Knicks, but has played sparingly during his tenure in New York.

Recently, his name has come up in trade rumors.

Michael Scotto of Hoops Hype reported that the Knicks, Toronto Raptors and Los Angeles Lakers have had discussions about a three-team trade.

In the potential three-team deal, Scotto reports that Reddish would be sent to the Lakers.

The report from Scotto on Hoops Hype can be read here, and his tweets can be seen embedded above.

The Knicks are currently the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 24-31 record in 55 games.

As for Reddish, he has averaged 10.9 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game this season.

With the Hawks he was playing 23 minutes per game, while he is only averaging 10.0 minutes per game with the Knicks.

