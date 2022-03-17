Skip to main content
Huge News About Tom Thibodeau's Future With The New York Knicks

Huge News About Tom Thibodeau's Future With The New York Knicks

According to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report, the New York Knicks are expected to retain Tom Thibodeau as their head coach beyond this season. Thibodeau is in his third stint as a head coach as he has also coached the Chicago Bulls and Minnesota Timberwolves.

According to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report, the New York Knicks are expected to retain Tom Thibodeau as their head coach beyond this season. Thibodeau is in his third stint as a head coach as he has also coached the Chicago Bulls and Minnesota Timberwolves.

The New York Knicks went 41-31 last season, and got the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference.          

Tom Thibodeau was the NBA's Head Coach of The Year, and Julius Randle was named to his first All-Star team.       

Things have not been as pretty for the Knicks this season as they are just 29-40 on the year, and had zero players make the All-Star Game. 

They are also the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference and in serious jeopardy of missing the postseason. 

However, according to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report, the Knicks are expected to retain their head coach beyond this season.   

The article from Fischer on Bleacher Report can be read here, and the tweets about the report can be seen below.  

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17289821_168388303_lowres
Rumors

Huge News About Tom Thibodeau's Future With The New York Knicks

By Ben Stinar42 seconds ago
USATSI_9339635_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What LeBron James Tweeted About Kyrie Irving

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
USATSI_17486326_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Kevin Durant Tweeted After Kyrie Irving Dropped 60 Points

By Ben Stinar2 minutes ago
USATSI_17778079_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Kyrie Irving Tweeted On Wednesday

By Ben Stinar4 minutes ago
USATSI_17458625_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Steve Nash Said After The Nets Lost To The Mavericks

By Ben Stinar4 minutes ago
USATSI_17627461_168388303_lowres
Podcasts

Stinar For 3: Will The Knicks Miss The Playoffs?

By Ben Stinar12 hours ago
USATSI_17643850_168388303_lowres
News

Bucks And Kings Starting Lineups

By Ben Stinar13 hours ago
USATSI_17659916_168388303_lowres
News

Warriors Starting Lineup Against The Celtics

By Ben Stinar13 hours ago
USATSI_16353475_168388303_lowres
News

Important Information About Brook Lopez For Bucks-Kings Game

By Ben Stinar13 hours ago