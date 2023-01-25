New York Knicks Reportedly Interested In Former Duke Star

According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the New York Knicks have shown interest in Milwaukee Bucks guard Grayson Allen.

The New York Knicks came into Tuesday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers as the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference with a 25-23 record in 48 games.

After missing the NBA Playoffs in 2022 (they were the fourth seed in 2021), the Knicks look like a team who will compete for the postseason.

Former first-round pick Cam Reddish has completely fallen out of head coach Tom Thibodeau's rotation.

Therefore, he has been mentioned in a lot of trade rumors over the last few weeks.

According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, during trade talks, the Knicks have shown interest in another former Duke star (Milwaukee Bucks guard Grayson Allen).

Scotto had previously reported that the Bucks were among the teams with interest in Reddish.

Via Scotto: "With trade talks surrounding Reddish ongoing, the Knicks have expressed interest in Bucks starter Grayson Allen, a career 39.5 percent three-point shooter, league sources told HoopsHype."

Allen was the 21st overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft by the Utah Jazz and has also spent time with the Memphis Grizzlies (before getting traded to the Bucks before the 2021-22 season).

The 27-year-old is currently averaging 10.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest in 43 games.

He is also shooting 44.6% from the field and 39.9% from the three-point range.

The Bucks are the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 30-17 record in 47 games.

They will more than likely be a team who competes for the 2023 NBA Championship.

Scotto also reported that Allen had been mentioned in trade talks with other teams around the NBA.