New York Knicks, Utah Jazz Continue To Discuss Donovan Mitchell Trade

Following their trade this offseason involving All-Star center Rudy Gobert, the Utah Jazz appear to be heading towards a rebuild, especially if they are to move on from All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell as well.

Initially stating that they had no intention of moving Mitchell earlier this offseason, the Jazz are now listening to offers for their star player and many around the league believe it is just a matter of time before he is on the move and Utah commits to a full-scale rebuild.

Multiple outlets have reported on teams already reaching out to the Utah Jazz about trade possibilities involving Donovan Mitchell and sources at the NBA Las Vegas Summer League told SI Fastbreak that the New York Knicks have been in contact the most with the Jazz.

Born in Elmsford, New York, Mitchell always tends to spend a chunk of the offseason in the New York City area and his father has been with the New York Mets organization in the MLB for over two decades now.

As reported back in May, Donovan Mitchell has had personal interest in the New York Knicks organization for quite some time even though he is not fond of team owner James Dolan.

The possibility of acquiring Mitchell has been high on New York’s priority list for quite some time now and the Knicks have quietly been gathering draft assets over the last couple of years to have a chance at landing a superstar type talent in trade talks.

Just recently, the New York Knicks made a series of draft night trades which resulted in them acquiring three first-round picks, two in 2023 and one in 2025.

These draft picks, along with the ones they currently own, could very well be the key to acquiring Donovan Mitchell ahead of the start of the 2022-23 season given the price tag Utah has on their star guard.

Quentin Grimes, Obi Toppin and Immanuel Quickley appear to be the three key assets the Utah Jazz are requesting back in a trade for Mitchell at this time, sources say, especially since the Knicks do not seem to have any interest in dealing former No. 3 overall pick RJ Barrett.

The Miami Heat have also discussed a possible trade with the Utah Jazz, but Miami’s assets are not as valuable compared to what other teams like the New York Knicks can offer up.

Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson and two first-round picks remain the best assets the Heat can trade away. Miami is open to exploring all possibilities that come their way, however, some executives that have spoken with SI Fastbreak do not anticipate them splitting up their All-Star trio of Bam Adebayo, Kyle Lowry and Jimmy Butler this offseason.

The Atlanta Hawks recently traded for Dejounte Murray this offseason, taking them out of the equation for Mitchell, and not many other teams in the league have the cap availability to be able to pursue a trade with Utah.

It is worth keeping an eye on what transpires with the Brooklyn Nets over the next few weeks, as the situations with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving could easily turn into deals in which Mitchell finds his way to Brooklyn. This scenario though should be taken with a grain of salt right now, as there is no traction whatsoever on this front.

Being patient and evaluating all of the trade scenarios coming their way, the Utah Jazz are expected to be patient in regards to making a decision on Donovan Mitchell’s future.

Having a high asking price for him and looking to get a ton of value in return, Utah does not appear to be willing to back down on their asking price at this time, leaving the New York Knicks as the only team in the league that can give the Utah Jazz what they want for All-Star Donovan Mitchell.