SHOCKING REPORT About What Happened During James Harden's Nets Tenure

On Tuesday, ESPN's Kevin Arnovitz reported some intriguing details about James Harden's tenure with the Brooklyn Nets. Harden was traded to the Philadelphia 76ers earlier this season.

On Tuesday, ESPN's Kevin Arnovitz reported several intriguing details about James Harden's tenure with the Brooklyn Nets (The article can be read on ESPN here.)

Arnovitz reported that "Durant was astonished in the opening weeks of the season at Harden's lack of explosiveness and sluggish play". 

Harden was traded in the middle of the 2020-21 season from the Houston Rockets to the Nets, and then began his season with the Nets this year.

In February, Harden was traded from the Nets to the Philadelphia 76ers in a deal that also included All-Star Ben Simmons and others. 

In the two partial seasons, Harden played in 89 regular season and playoff games for the Nets.  

The Nets finished the year as the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference with a 44-38 record. 

They have not yet had Simmons play in a game this season. 

Meanwhile, Harden helped lead the 76ers to a 51-31 record, which has them as the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference. 

  • KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
  • CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE. 

