Skip to main content
Opinion: It's Time For One Of These Two Teams To Sign Carmelo Anthony

Opinion: It's Time For One Of These Two Teams To Sign Carmelo Anthony

Carmelo Anthony averaged 13.3 points per game for the Los Angeles Lakers last season, but he is still a free agent on September 6. I think that the Milwaukee Bucks or Boston Celtics need to sign him.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Carmelo Anthony is one of the greatest players ever, but at 38-years-old he is more of a role player these days. 

This past season, he averaged a very solid 13.3 points per contest on 37.5% shooting from the three-point range off the bench for the Los Angeles Lakers. 

On September 6, he still remains a free agent, and I believe it's time for the Boston Celtics or Milwaukee Bucks to sign him. 

Why The Bucks?

The Bucks are one of the few contending teams in the entire NBA, and they are coming off a season where they were the third seed in the Eastern Conference and lost in the second-round of the NBA Playoffs. 

In 2021, they beat the Phoenix Suns in the NBA Championship. 

They are a truly elite team. 

One of their only flaws? 

Bench scoring. 

The Bucks' bench ranked just 27th in points per game (27.8 PPG). 

Anthony could solve that problem very quickly. 

In addition, he has now have proven over the last few seasons that he can be a role player next to superstars; LeBron James (Lakers), Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers) and Russell Westbrook and Paul George (Oklahoma City Thunder). 

Why The Celtics?

The Celtics signed Danilo Gallinari to be one of their top players off the bench for 2023. 

Unfortunately, he tore his ACL, so clearly there is a gap on their bench now. 

Celtics on September 2: "#NEBHInjuryReport Danilo Gallinari has been diagnosed with a torn ACL in his left knee. Gallinari sustained the injury while playing for his home nation of Italy in a FIBA World Cup qualifier against Georgia on August 27. Further updates will be provided as appropriate."

Anthony is the kind of player that could fill the role the Celtics had planned for Gallinari to play. 

In addition, there have also started to be several reports about the ten-time NBA All-Star potentially joining the Celtics. 

USATSI_17082861_168388303_lowres
Rumors

Opinion: It's Time For One Of These Two Teams To Sign Carmelo Anthony

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17967176_168388303_lowres
News

Jordan Clarkson Trade Scenarios That Could Develop Following Donovan Mitchell's Departure

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_17378220_168388303_lowres (1)
News

DeMar DeRozan And Zach LaVine's NBA 2K23 Ratings Revealed

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17481681_168388303_lowres
News

Ja Morant's NBA 2K23 Rating Revealed

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_16965283_168388303_lowres (1)
News

Kevin Durant Doesn't Agree With His NBA 2K23 Rating

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17835873_168388303_lowres
News

BREAKING: Philadelphia 76ers To Sign Montrezl Harrell

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_18000453_168388303_lowres
News

Giannis Antetokounmpo Ranked No. 1 Overall In NBA 2K23

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_18060418_168388303_lowres
News

Golden State Warriors To Host Workout With Numerous NBA Veterans

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_17998435_168388303_lowres
News

Will Cleveland Cavaliers Look To Extend Caris LeVert's Contract?

By Brett Siegel