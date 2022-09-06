Opinion: It's Time For One Of These Two Teams To Sign Carmelo Anthony

Carmelo Anthony is one of the greatest players ever, but at 38-years-old he is more of a role player these days.

This past season, he averaged a very solid 13.3 points per contest on 37.5% shooting from the three-point range off the bench for the Los Angeles Lakers.

On September 6, he still remains a free agent, and I believe it's time for the Boston Celtics or Milwaukee Bucks to sign him.

Why The Bucks?

The Bucks are one of the few contending teams in the entire NBA, and they are coming off a season where they were the third seed in the Eastern Conference and lost in the second-round of the NBA Playoffs.

In 2021, they beat the Phoenix Suns in the NBA Championship.

They are a truly elite team.

One of their only flaws?

Bench scoring.

The Bucks' bench ranked just 27th in points per game (27.8 PPG).

Anthony could solve that problem very quickly.

In addition, he has now have proven over the last few seasons that he can be a role player next to superstars; LeBron James (Lakers), Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers) and Russell Westbrook and Paul George (Oklahoma City Thunder).

Why The Celtics?

The Celtics signed Danilo Gallinari to be one of their top players off the bench for 2023.

Unfortunately, he tore his ACL, so clearly there is a gap on their bench now.

Celtics on September 2: "#NEBHInjuryReport Danilo Gallinari has been diagnosed with a torn ACL in his left knee. Gallinari sustained the injury while playing for his home nation of Italy in a FIBA World Cup qualifier against Georgia on August 27. Further updates will be provided as appropriate."

Anthony is the kind of player that could fill the role the Celtics had planned for Gallinari to play.

In addition, there have also started to be several reports about the ten-time NBA All-Star potentially joining the Celtics.