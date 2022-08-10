Opinion: The Boston Celtics Should Sign This 10x NBA All-Star

Carmelo Anthony is still a free agent on August 9 for any team in the NBA to sign.

Last season, the ten-time NBA All-Star averaged 13.3 points per contest on 37.5% shooting from the three-point range for the Los Angeles Lakers.

He is no longer a superstar, but he is still a very reliable role player.

I believe that the Boston Celtics should sign him.

Why?

The Celtics were right on the cusp of winning the NBA Championship this past season when they lost in Game 6 of the NBA Finals to the Golden State Warriors.

They already have a top-five roster in the entire NBA, so they do not need much.

However, in the NBA Playoffs it is always good to have depth.

Anthony is one of the greatest scorers of all-time, and at 38-years-old he is still a very good shooter.

With all of the players on Boston that garner attention, Anthony could very well be left open more than he has ever been in his entire career.

The Celtics could put out a scary scoring lineup of Malcolm Brogdon, Marcus Smart, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, and Anthony.

He could be a very solid bench for them that plays 15-20 minutes per game.

At this stage in Anthony's career, it would be nice to see him play for a true contender.

He is an NBA legend, and he has never made the NBA Finals.

In 2009, he led the Denver Nuggets to the Western Conference Finals, but that is the furthest he has ever been.