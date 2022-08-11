Opinion: The Miami Heat Should Sign Dwight Howard

Skip to main content
Opinion: NBA CHAMP? The Miami Heat Should Add This 8x NBA All-Star

Dwight Howard still remains a free agent on August 11. I believe that the Miami Heat should sign him. He has played the last two seasons for the Philadelphia 76ers and Los Angeles Lakers.
On August 11, Dwight Howard still remains a free agent for any team in the league to sign.  

The NBA Champion spent last year playing for the Los Angeles Lakers, and he averaged 6.2 points and 5.9 rebounds per contest. 

I believe that the Miami Heat should consider signing him. 

Why? 

Howard is 36-years-old, so he is no longer the superstar that he once was, but he is still a very solid role player. 

Over the last three seasons, he has played for the Lakers twice and the Philadelphia 76ers once. 

With the Lakers, he played with stars like Russell Westbrook, LeBron James and Anthony Davis. 

On the 76ers, he played with Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid. 

Therefore, he has already proven that he can be a role player behind superstars.

The Heat have a deep roster that features All-Star Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro and Kyle Lowry.

They are not in need of a lot more, because they already have so much depth. 

Howard would be a great addition as a big man off the bench, who can play 15-20 minutes per game (maybe even less). 

He could provide them with valuable depth for a playoff run (like he did for the Lakers when they won the 2020 NBA Championship). 

Howard is an eight-time NBA All-Star and three-time Defensive Player of The Year Award winner, so he will more than likely be a first ballot Hall of Famer. 

He has also played for the Orlando Magic, Atlanta Hawks, Houston Rockets, Charlotte Hornets and Washington Wizards.

The Heat made the Eastern Conference Finals last season, and adding Howard could be the kind of move that helps them get back to the NBA Finals. 

