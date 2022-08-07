Opinion: Save His Career? The Miami Heat Should Trade For This Former Duke Superstar

Last month, SNY's Ian Begley was on Jake Fischer's Podcast, "Please Don’t Aggregate This" and he said that the Miami Heat had talked to the New York Knicks about Cam Reddish.

Begley: "I do know that Miami is among the teams that has spoken to the Knicks about Reddish specifically."

I think that the Heat should trade for Reddish, because that could make him a very good player.

Why?

Reddish was a high school phenomenon, and he played one season at Duke before being the tenth overall pick in the NBA Draft by the Atlanta Hawks in 2019.

He played for the Hawks for part of three seasons, before being traded to the Knicks last season.

With the Knicks, he was unable to crack the rotation.

He has career averages of 10.5 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.1 steals per contest.

His offense has been weak (38.7% shooting from the field), but he is already a very solid defender.

The Heat have been known to take unknown players and turn them into role players.

Max Strus, Duncan Robinson and Gave Vincent, were all players that did not get drafted, and became key players for the Heat over the last few seasons.

Reddish has more potential than all three of them, so bringing him into an organization like Miami, could unlock parts of his game that he did not show with the Hawks or Knicks.

At 22-years-old, he could still have a very bright future, and the Heat could potentially save his career in the NBA.