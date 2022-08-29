Opinion: The Boston Celtics Missed Out On This 5x NBA All-Star

The NBA offseason (per usual) has been filled with tons of transactions and rumors.

All-Star center Rudy Gobert was traded from the Utah Jazz to the Minnesota Timberwolves, and 12-time NBA All-Star Kevin Durant was in the news almost every day for two months.

Yet, one signing that has gone under the radar was John Wall joining the Los Angeles Clippers.

Wall is a five-time NBA All-Star, but an injury during the 2018-19 season made him miss 50 games that season and the entire following season.

In 2021, he played in 40 games for the Houston Rockets, and this past season he sat out the year.

Therefore, over the last four seasons he has only played in 72 games.

He went from a borderline superstar to an afterthought very fast.

Wall is one of the best passers to ever play in the NBA, and I believe that he will be a big addition to the Clippers next season.

However, I think that the Boston Celtics are a team that missed out on signing the former Kentucky star.

Why?

The Celtics are coming off a fantastic season where they won the Eastern Conference, and took the Golden State Warriors all the way to Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

They had a loaded roster that featured Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart and Al Horford.

Even though Smart is a guard, he is not a true point guard.

If they had a true play-making point guard, they probably could have won the NBA Championship.

This offseason, they made a good trade to acquire Malcolm Brogdon from the Indiana Pacers.

Brogdon will be a huge addition to their team.

Last season, he averaged 19.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game.

In 2020, he averaged 7.1 assists per game.

It was a very good trade.

That being said, I think if they could have signed Wall, it would have been even better,

Wall is seventh all-time in assists per game (9.1), and they wouldn't have had to give up any assets.

At this point, it's neither here nor there, because Wall is locked in with the Clippers, and Brogdon is on the Celtics.

Both the Celtics and Clippers are loaded at the wing position, and only needed a point guard to help them out.

Next season, it will be interesting to watch which veteran point guard helps their team out more.