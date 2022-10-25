Skip to main content
Opinion: The Chicago Bulls Should Sign This 2x NBA All-Star

Opinion: The Chicago Bulls Should Sign This 2x NBA All-Star

Isaiah Thomas is still a free agent, and I believe that the Chicago Bulls should consider signing him.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Chicago Bulls are off to a 2-2 start in their first four games of the 2022-23 NBA season.

They have a very talented roster and are coming off a season where they made the NBA Playoffs for the first time since 2017. 

That being said, they have been without Lonzo Ball since the middle of the 2021-22 season. 

He was their starting point guard, and there is no definitive answer for when he will return to the court.

They have Ayo Dosunmu, Alex Caruso, Coby White and Goran Dragic, with DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine to help handle the play-making duties.

I think they could look at free agency for more depth.

Isaiah Thomas is still a free agent after averaging 8.4 points per contest in 22 regular season games for the Los Angeles Lakers, Dallas Mavericks and Charlotte Hornets in 2022.

At one point, the veteran point guard was an All-Star in two straight seasons with the Boston Celtics (and helped them make the Eastern Conference Finals in 2017). 

However, he has dealt with injuries that derailed the prime of his career.

Even so, he is still a serviceable role player and would be suitable for the Bulls to have on their bench.

The 33-year-old has career averages of 17.7 points, 2.4 rebounds and 4.8 assists per contest.

He's also played in 25 career NBA Playoff games.

The Bulls should, at the very least, consider giving him a call.

They could sign him to a ten-day contract or non-guaranteed deal, so there would be no risk.

USATSI_17168567_168388303_lowres
Rumors

Opinion: The Chicago Bulls Should Sign This 2x NBA All-Star

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19262876_168388303_lowres
News

The Trail Blazers Are The NBA's Most Unique Team

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_17709583_168388303_lowres
News

How to Watch Mavericks-Pelicans Game On Tuesday

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_19273475_168388303_lowres
News

Kevin Durant's Viral Quote About Ja Morant

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17382637_168388303_lowres
News

How to Watch Clippers-Thunder Game On Tuesday

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_17263062_168388303_lowres
News

How to Watch Warriors-Suns Game On Tuesday

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_16012664_168388303_lowres
Injuries

LaMelo Ball's Injury Status For Hornets-Knicks Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_13893226_168388303_lowres
Injuries

New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report Against The Dallas Mavericks

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19217371_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Warriors And Suns Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar