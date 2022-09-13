Opinion: The Cleveland Cavaliers Should Sign This 8x NBA All-Star

The Cleveland Cavaliers are going to be one of the most anticipated teams to watch during the 2022-23 season.

Last year, they went 44-38, which was good for the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference, but they lost their two play-in tournament games, so they did not make the NBA Playoffs.

That being said, it was still the best season since LeBron James left the franchise in 2018 for the Los Angeles Lakers.

They made a blockbuster trade with the Utah Jazz this offseason to acquire three-time NBA All-Star Donovan Mitchell.

Therefore, they are now adding Mitchell to mostly the same team as last year.

Now that they are a legitimate contender in the Eastern Conference, I believe that they should sign eight-time NBA All-Star Dwight Howard.

The NBA Champion center is 36-years-old, so he is more of a role player these days.

However, he averaged a respectable 6.2 points and 5.9 rebounds per contest in 60 games for the Lakers last season.

He also put up those numbers in only 16.2 minutes of playing time per night, so he is used to being a bench player at this stage of his career.

For the Cavs, they were not a great rebounding team last year.

They only averaged 51.8 rebounds per game as a team, which ranked 17th out of the 30 NBA teams.

Howard could provide a significant boost in that category, and he just helped the Lakers win the 2020 NBA Championship as a key reserve a few seasons ago.