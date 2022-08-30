Opinion: The Denver Nuggets Should Sign Lance Stephenson

Last season, NBA veteran Lance Stephenson returned to the league after a two-season absence.

He had last played in the NBA during the 2019 season with the Los Angeles Lakers, but mid-way through the 2022 season he signed a ten-day deal with the Atlanta Hawks.

After playing in six games for the Hawks, he returned to the Indiana Pacers for the third time in his career.

In 46 games, he averaged a very respectable 8.3 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists per contest.

On August 29, he still remains a free agent available for any team in the league to sign.

I believe the Denver Nuggets should consider adding him to their roster.

Why?

The Nuggets are a team that is very good, but not necessarily a true contender.

They have Nikola Jokic, who has won the NBA's MVP Award in back-to-back seasons.

This past season, they dealt with injuries, but they still finished as the sixth seed in the Western Conference.

In the first-round of the NBA Playoffs, they lost to the Golden State Warriors in six games.

Stephenson is still just 31-years-old, and he could be a nice addition to their bench.

The Nuggets were 13th in the NBA in points per game from their bench last season (36.6 PPG), so they were a solid bench but not elite.

Stephenson also has loads of playoff experience as he has played in 57 postseason games.

He's also played in the Eastern Conference Finals two different times.

Out of the Nuggets' top players (Jokic, Michael Porter Jr. Aaron Gordon and Jamal Murray), none of them have played in as many playoff games as Stephenson.

They should bring him into training camp, and if he doesn't work out, they can simply waive him.