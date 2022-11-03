Opinion: The Golden State Warriors Should Bring Back This Former NBA All-Star

The Golden State Warriors are coming off winning their fourth NBA Championship in the last eight season.

However, they are off to a rough start to the 2022-23 NBA season.

They are just 3-5 in their first eight games, and in the middle of a three-game losing streak.

I think they should consider bringing back DeMarcus Cousins to help some of their current problems.

At one point, Cousins was a borderline superstar, who made the NBA All-Star Game four times in a row.

However, a series of injuries derailed the prime of his career.

He suffered his first major injury with the New Orleans Pelicans in 2017-18, and after missing the rest of the season, he was a free agent.

That summer, he joined the Warriors, and in 2018-2019 he played 30 regular season games and averaged 16.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists per contest.

He also averaged 1.3 steals and 1.5 blocks per contest.

While he is no longer the player he was during that season (he tore his ACL the following offseason), he clearly fit in well with the Warriors.

This past season, he played in 48 games for the Milwaukee Bucks and Denver Nuggets, and averaged a respectable 9.0 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists in just 15 minutes of playing time per contest.

Right now, the Warriors rank just 22nd in the NBA in total rebounds per contest (52.0 RPG).

Cousins could be a big help to them on the boards, while also being able to stretch the floor with his shooting ability.

No, he will not make a major difference, but he could be the kind of player that helps give them some life to turnaround their season.