Opinion: The Golden State Warriors Should Sign This Former Miami Heat Star

The Golden State Warriors are off to a tough start to the 2022-23 NBA season.

They are just 3-3 in their first six contests and are coming off a terrible overtime loss (on Saturday night) to the Charlotte Hornets, who had been playing without LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier.

This season, one of their issues is a lack of shot blocking (they rank 22nd in the NBA with 4.5 BPG).

Last season, they ranked 17th in the NBA with 4.6 blocks per contest, so they have not dominated in that category.

Therefore, I think they should consider signing NBA veteran Hassan Whiteside.

The 33-year-old is still a free agent, and at one point, he was one of the best shot blockers in the league.

He most recently played for the Utah Jazz last season and averaged 8.2 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per contest in 65 regular season games.

When he was on the Miami Heat, he was one of the best centers in the NBA and he averaged 14.1 points, 11.9 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per contest in 324 regular season games with the franchise.

In 2016, they gave him a $98 million contract.

I think that he would be a good player to have on their bench in case of injury or foul trouble to their rotation players.

In addition, he could definitely help them in the shot-blocking category.

He would also likely be available for the veteran's minimum (or a contract that isn't fully guaranteed, so if he didn't work out, the Warriors could waive him.