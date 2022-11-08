Opinion: The Lakers Should Sign This 3-Point Shooter

The Los Angeles Lakers are struggling in a big way to start the 2022-23 NBA season.

After losing to the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City on Monday night (139-116), they are 2-8 in their first ten games and on a three-game losing streak.

They are in danger of missing the NBA Playoffs for the third time in the five seasons that LeBron James has been with the franchise.

Things cannot get much worse at this point, so it's worth looking at potential options to help fix their season.

One immediate solution to some of their problems would be signing or trading for a three-point shooter.

The Lakers rank last in the NBA in three-point shooting percentage (29.1% 3P).

A potential option could be Dakota Mathias, who has spent time with the Philadelphia 76ers and Memphis Grizzlies over the last two seasons (he also played for the Lakers in the 2019-20 NBA Summer League).

The former Purdue star is a knockdown three-point shooter, and he is currently playing in the G League for the Memphis Hustle.

Therefore, he could be signed on a 10-day contract or to a deal that isn't fully guaranteed.

During his final season in college, he shot 46.6% from the three-point range on 5.6 attempts per game (2018).

Meanwhile, in 2020 (with the Texas Legends in the G League), he shot 39.2% from the three-point range on 8.9 attempts per contest in 42 games.

Last season, he shot 42.3% from the three-point range on 6.5 attempts in four games for the Legends.

No, he wouldn't be likely to make a huge difference, but Russell Westbrook and James thrive when they have knockdown shooters around them.

If given a real opportunity (he's only attempted 32 three-pointers in his NBA career and gone 10/32), he could be the kind of player who opens up the floor for their star players.

Westbrook and James playing on a roster with such poor shooting is destined to fail, and this late in the season, the Lakers will have to get creative by signing someone such as Mathias (or making a trade and giving up future assets).

The Lakers need to consider Mathias or someone with a similar skill set.