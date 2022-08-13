Opinion: The Los Angeles Lakers Should Trade For Markelle Fultz

Skip to main content
Opinion: The Los Angeles Lakers Should Trade For This Former 1st Overall Pick

Opinion: The Los Angeles Lakers Should Trade For This Former 1st Overall Pick

Markelle Fultz was the first overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft by the Philadelphia 76ers, and he is currently on the Orlando Magic. I believe that the Los Angeles Lakers should try to trade for him.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Markelle Fultz was the first overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft by the Philadelphia 76ers, and he is currently on the Orlando Magic.

In 2020, he averaged 12.1 points and 5.1 assists per contest, but he got injured in 2021. 

He returned this past season, and played in 18 games. 

Fultz is still just 24-years-old, and I think the Los Angeles Lakers should try to trade for him. 

Why?

The Lakers had a roster with a lot of big-name players last year, but they went just 33-49 and missed the NBA Playoffs.

Fultz is the perfect kind of player for them, because he likely does not have super high trade value, but his potential is sky-high. 

The Magic have a lot of talented young players on their roster, and at some point it would make sense for them to pick out who is going to be part of their core. 

Fultz very well could be part of their core. 

However, I still think the Lakers should trade any picks that they can to acquire him. 

For starters, he could help them right now. 

They already have LeBron James and Anthony Davis, so they only need good role players. 

Fultz was drafted with the first overall pick, because he has star potential. 

Right now, he is just a role player that could turn into a very good player one day.  

James is 37-years-old, so he is not going to be playing for another decade. 

Fultz could turn into a core player for them once this era is over. 

He would be the perfect mix of helping the team compete for titles right now, while also investing in the future of the franchise. 

USATSI_10127003_168388303_lowres
Rumors

Opinion: The Los Angeles Lakers Should Trade For Markelle Fultz

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
USATSI_14103489_168388303_lowres
News

Donovan Mitchell Tweeted A Question On Friday

By Ben Stinar26 minutes ago
USATSI_17435923_168388303_lowres
Lifestyle

LOOK: Chris Paul Posted Something To Instagram On Friday

By Ben Stinar31 minutes ago
USATSI_17821274_168388303_lowres
Lifestyle

LOOK: Ja Morant Made A Post To Instagram On Friday

By Ben Stinar37 minutes ago
USATSI_17354768_168388303_lowres
News

LOOK: Photo Of LeBron James' 2 Sons Is Going Viral

By Ben Stinar48 minutes ago
USATSI_17197326_168388303_lowres
News

Kings, Merrill Agree To Training Camp Deal

By Brett Siegel2 hours ago
USATSI_17955574_168388303_lowres
News

2022-23 NBA Preseason Schedules: Team-By-Team Breakdown

By Brett Siegel3 hours ago
USATSI_8517065_168388303_lowres
News

BREAKING: Houston Rockets Sign Willie Cauley-Stein

By Ben Stinar4 hours ago
USATSI_17462289_168388303_lowres (2)
News

2022-23 NBA Season: Two-Way Contracts And Training Camp Invites Tracker

By Brett Siegel4 hours ago