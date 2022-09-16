Opinion: The Memphis Grizzlies Should Trade For This $20 Million Sharpshooter

The Memphis Grizzlies are one of the best young teams in the NBA.

Last season, they had the second best record in the league, and made the second-round of the NBA Playoffs.

They are led by 22-year-old All-Star Ja Morant, and the future is clearly very bright in Memphis.

However, last season, they were a very mediocre three-point shooting team.

They ranked 17th out of all 30 NBA teams (35.4%), and I believe a player on the Houston Rockets could solve all of their troubles from beyond the arc.

Who?

Eric Gordon is one of the best shooters in the league, and he is currently the highest paid player on the Houston Rockets, who are not going to be a good team next season.

They have young talent, but last season they were the worst team in the NBA with a 20-62 record.

Therefore, Gordon has no business being on the roster as a 33-year-old (highly paid) role player.

He could be the kind of addition to the Grizzlies that propels them on a deep playoff run.

Morant is one of the most dynamic guards in the entire league, and having the option to kick the ball out to a player who shot over 41% from the three-point range last season would be massive.

Gordon was on the Rockets when they had James Harden and Chris Paul and made the Western Conference Finals.

Outside of last season, he had attempted at least 8.4 three-pointers per game in four seasons with the Rockets.

I believe that the Grizzlies need to make this move.