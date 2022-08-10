Opinion: The Miami Heat Should Pair DeMarcus Cousins With Jimmy Butler

DeMarcus Cousins is still a free agent on August 10 for any team in the league to sign.

Cousins has played for the Sacramento Kings, Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Clippers, Golden State Warriors, New Orleans Pelicans, Denver Nuggets and Milwaukee Bucks over his career.

The four-time NBA All-Star played for the Bucks and Nuggets last season, and averaged 9.0 points and 5.6 rebounds per contest.

I believe that the Miami Heat should consider signing him.

Why?

The Heat were right on the cusp of making the NBA Finals this past season, and in 2020 they were right on the cusp of winning the NBA Championship.

They are a legitimate contender to win the NBA Championship next season.

At one point, Cousins was one of the 25 best players in the entire NBA.

From 2015-18, he made the All-Star Game four times in a row with the Kings and Pelicans.

However, he started to deal with injuries, and a lot of his prime has been wasted.

Right now, he is still a serviceable role player.

The Heat are very good at carving out roles for players.

They have turned lesser known players like Duncan Robinson and Max Strus into legitimate role players.

At this stage of his career, the Heat could be the perfect team for Cousins.

They would likely be able to get more out of him than any other team could.

In addition, he could help them in the NBA Playoffs.

It's always good to have depth on the bench, and Cousins could explode on offense in any given game.