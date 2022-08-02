Opinion: The New York Knicks Should Sign Joe Johnson

Joe Johnson is currently a free agent on August 2, and I think that even at 41-years-old he could still help out several teams next season.

The former Arkansas star was one of the best basketball players of the modern-era, and he is a seven-time NBA All-Star.

This past season, he played in one game for the Boston Celtics.

I think that the New York Knicks should add him to their roster.

Why The Knicks?

The Knicks are coached by Tom Thibodeau, who is definitely a coach known for liking defense and veterans.

Johnson is the perfect veteran to bring to their roster to help out the young guys, and be a player that could definitely still provide value on the floor.

Taj Gibson, who was a good veteran for the team for the past three seasons, signed with the Washington Wizards over the offseason.

That is the kind of role Johnson could play for the Knicks.

Over his career, Johnson has played for the Celtics, Phoenix Suns, Atlanta Hawks, Brooklyn Nets, Miami Heat, Utah Jazz and Houston Rockets.

With the Hawks, he made the All-Star Game six times in a row from 2007-12.

He then made the All-Star Game one more time in 2014 while playing for the Nets.

In 1,277 regular season games, he has averages of 16.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest.

While he never had any deep playoff runs during his prime, he still has an impressive 120 career playoff games under his belt.

The Knicks should consider bringing him in.