Opinion: The New York Knicks Should Trade For This $94 Million Shooting Guard

The New York Knicks are off to a mediocre start to the season at 3-3 in their first six games.

In 2021, they were the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference, but this past season they missed the NBA Playoffs.

They are struggling to shoot the ball from deep to start the new season.

They rank 23rd in the NBA in three-point shooting (33.8% 3P).

I think they should make a trade that would improve their shooting from deep and also help them solidify themselves as a playoff team this season.

Buddy Hield is currently on the Indiana Pacers, who are in rebuilding mode, and he is off to a sensational start to the new season.

The former Oklahoma star is averaging 17.8 points per contest on 42.7% shooting from the three-point range (on 9.4 attempts per game).

The Pacers are off to a 3-5 start to the season, and are expected to be among the worst teams in the league.

Hield is almost 30 years old and is making over $20 million this season (and over $18 million the following season).

There is no need for him on the Pacers.

Meanwhile, the Knicks have Evan Fournier, who is making $18 million this season (and over $18.8 million next season), and multiple upcoming first-round picks.

Therefore, the salaries of Fournier would almost match up perfectly, and the Pacers could get draft picks from the Knicks out of a hypothetical deal.

Adding Hield to a core of Julius Randle, Mitchell Robinson, RJ Barrett and Jalen Brunson could make them very dangerous in the Eastern Conference.

This is the move the Knicks need to make.