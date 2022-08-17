Should The Grizzlies Look At Free Agent Blake Griffin?

Skip to main content
Opinion: This Free Agent Who Is A 6x NBA All-Star Should Team Up With Ja Morant

On August 16, Blake Griffin still remains a free agent. The six-time NBA All-Star played for the Brooklyn Nets last season, but the best years of his career came with the Los Angeles Clippers and Detroit Pistons.
On August 16, Blake Griffin still remains a free agent available for any team in the NBA to sign. 

Griffin played for the Brooklyn Nets this past season, but he is no longer the player he was when he played for the Los Angeles Clippers and Detroit Pistons. 

I think the Memphis Grizzlies should look into adding the six-time NBA All-Star.

Why? 

The Grizzlies have a 23-year-old rising star in Ja Morant, who started in the All-Star Game in his third NBA season. 

They have a young roster, but they were the second seed in the Western Conference this past season. 

At one point, Griffin was one of the most exciting players in all of basketball. 

Right now, Morant is one of the most exciting players in the NBA. 

For starters, it would be cool seeing them in the pick and roll together.  

However, the real reason they should look into signing him is for depth and veteran leadership. 

The Grizzlies are a young team, so it would be nice to have a player on the roster who is a former All-Star. 

Last season, the 33-year-old averaged 6.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game in just over 17 minutes per contest.

I believe that he could be a very good role player for the Grizzlies. 

This late into free agency, he will most likely be signing for a one-year, minimum deal. 

Memphis is not a big-market city like New York or Los Angeles, but they could be a really good fit for Griffin.  

