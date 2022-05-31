Opinion: This Is The Russell Westbrook Trade That Would Be An A+
The Los Angeles Lakers did not make the NBA Playoffs this season, so it is no surprise that there has been a lot of speculation about what they should do with Russell Westbrook.
The former All-Star guard is on an expiring deal that will pay him in excess of $47,000,000 for the 2022-23 NBA season.
I believe that the Lakers should make a trade with the Miami Heat that could help out both parties.
Why the Heat?
The Heat are coming off a fantastic season that saw them finish as the first seed in the Eastern Conference, and make it all the way to Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals.
Their star point guard Kyle Lowry only played in 63 games during the regular season, and he missed eight games during the NBA Playoffs out of a possible 18 games.
At 36-years-old, the six-time NBA All-Star is not able to carry the load he once could, and I think that swapping Lowry for Westbrook would be a great deal.
The Heat would get a player who is very durable (only missed four games this year) and is three-years younger.
Meanwhile, the Lakers would get Lowry who is an NBA Champion and is a much better shooter than Westbrook.
The Lakers need shooters, who know how to play a supporting role, surrounding LeBron James.
Lowry is the perfect fit.
He shot 37.7% from the three-point range and averaged nearly eight assists per game this season.
The two teams could greatly benefit from a potential deal.