Opinion: This Is The Russell Westbrook Trade That Would Be An A+

I believe that the Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers should make a trade for Russell Westbrook. The Heat lost in the Eastern Conference Finals to the Boston Celtics, who are now headed to the NBA Finals to play the Golden State Warriors.

The Los Angeles Lakers did not make the NBA Playoffs this season, so it is no surprise that there has been a lot of speculation about what they should do with Russell Westbrook.

The former All-Star guard is on an expiring deal that will pay him in excess of $47,000,000 for the 2022-23 NBA season.

I believe that the Lakers should make a trade with the Miami Heat that could help out both parties.

Why the Heat?

The Heat are coming off a fantastic season that saw them finish as the first seed in the Eastern Conference, and make it all the way to Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Their star point guard Kyle Lowry only played in 63 games during the regular season, and he missed eight games during the NBA Playoffs out of a possible 18 games.

At 36-years-old, the six-time NBA All-Star is not able to carry the load he once could, and I think that swapping Lowry for Westbrook would be a great deal.

The Heat would get a player who is very durable (only missed four games this year) and is three-years younger.

Meanwhile, the Lakers would get Lowry who is an NBA Champion and is a much better shooter than Westbrook.

The Lakers need shooters, who know how to play a supporting role, surrounding LeBron James.

Lowry is the perfect fit.

He shot 37.7% from the three-point range and averaged nearly eight assists per game this season.

The two teams could greatly benefit from a potential deal.