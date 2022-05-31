Skip to main content

Opinion: This Is The Russell Westbrook Trade That Would Be An A+

I believe that the Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers should make a trade for Russell Westbrook. The Heat lost in the Eastern Conference Finals to the Boston Celtics, who are now headed to the NBA Finals to play the Golden State Warriors.

The Los Angeles Lakers did not make the NBA Playoffs this season, so it is no surprise that there has been a lot of speculation about what they should do with Russell Westbrook. 

The former All-Star guard is on an expiring deal that will pay him in excess of $47,000,000 for the 2022-23 NBA season. 

I believe that the Lakers should make a trade with the Miami Heat that could help out both parties. 

Why the Heat?

The Heat are coming off a fantastic season that saw them finish as the first seed in the Eastern Conference, and make it all the way to Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals.  

Their star point guard Kyle Lowry only played in 63 games during the regular season, and he missed eight games during the NBA Playoffs out of a possible 18 games. 

At 36-years-old, the six-time NBA All-Star is not able to carry the load he once could, and I think that swapping Lowry for Westbrook would be a great deal. 

The Heat would get a player who is very durable (only missed four games this year) and is three-years younger. 

Meanwhile, the Lakers would get Lowry who is an NBA Champion and is a much better shooter than Westbrook. 

The Lakers need shooters, who know how to play a supporting role, surrounding LeBron James.

Lowry is the perfect fit. 

He shot 37.7% from the three-point range and averaged nearly eight assists per game this season.

The two teams could greatly benefit from a potential deal.  

USATSI_17219588_168388303_lowres
Rumors

Opinion: This Is The Russell Westbrook Trade That Would Be An A+

By Ben Stinar2 minutes ago
USATSI_18373846_168388303_lowres
Rumors

What's Next For The Miami Heat Entering NBA Offseason?

By Brett Siegel28 minutes ago
USATSI_17324742_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Gary Payton II Injury Status For Game 1 Of The NBA Finals

By Ben Stinar30 minutes ago
USATSI_17886656_168388303_lowres
News

Jaylen Brown And Kanye West?

By Ben Stinar39 minutes ago
USATSI_18198658_168388303_lowres
News

Ja Morant's Viral Tweet On Tuesday

By Ben Stinar54 minutes ago
USATSI_18311459_168388303_lowres
Draft

Potential First-Round Pick Leonard Miller To Skip College, Play Professionally

By Brett Siegel1 hour ago
Pacers Duane Washington Jr. drives on De'Anthony Melton
News

Pacers' Duane Washington Jr. Confident In Turnaround, Says Young Guys Are 'Taking Over'

By Scott Agness1 hour ago
USATSI_17910799_168388303_lowres
News

Who Will Guard Who - Early Look At Potential Matchups In 2022 NBA Finals

By Brett Siegel3 hours ago
Celtics coach Ime Udoka and Jayson Tatum
News

First-time NBA Head Coach Ime Udoka Disappointed Being Passed Over, Now Proving Teams Like the Pacers Wrong

By Scott Agness4 hours ago