Opinion: This Team Should Have Traded For Donovan Mitchell

The Cleveland Cavaliers pulled off one of the best offseason moves when they landed three-time NBA All-Star Donovan Mitchell in a blockbuster trade with the Utah Jazz.

The Cavs now head into the season with Mitchell, Jarrett Allen and Darius Garland, who were all All-Stars during the 2022 NBA season.

However, I believe that one team missed out big by not trading for Mitchell.

Who?

The Charlotte Hornets have been among the most mediocre teams in the NBA for quite some time.

They have not made the NBA Playoffs since 2016, and they have lost in the play-in tournament in the last two seasons.

That being said, they are owned by Michael Jordan and have franchise cornerstone LaMelo Ball on the roster.

I believe that if they were able to get Mitchell to Charlotte, the duo of Ball and Mitchell would have been lethal.

In August, Tony Jones and Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that the Hornets were interested in Mitchell.

Therefore, I think that they genuinely missed the chance to change their franchise in a big way.

Ball is a talented floor general who averaged 20.1 points, 6.7 rebounds and 7.6 assists per game last season.

However, they need a true scorer so that Ball can focus on play-making and not have to carry the offense as a scorer.

Mitchell averaged 25.9 points per game last season, which would have been the perfect fit.

He has also never missed the NBA Playoffs so he would have brought a winning mindset to the team.

There's nothing they can do about it now, but I think this could have been an excellent move for Jordan and the Hornets.