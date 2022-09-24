Opinion: This Team Should Sign Carmelo Anthony

On Sept. 24, Carmelo Anthony still remains a free agent available for any team in the NBA to sign.

The ten-time NBA All-Star is coming off a solid season where he averaged 13.3 points per contest off the bench for the Los Angeles Lakers.

He also shot a very solid 37.5% from the three-point range.

I believe that the Memphis Grizzlies should sign him before the season.

Why?

The Grizzlies are a young team coming off of a fantastic season where they were the second seed in the Western Conference.

Ja Morant has turned into a borderline superstar at only 22 years old.

Anthony could be a significant addition to their locker room as one of the greatest players to ever play in the NBA.

In addition, he could still be the perfect player who could help out the Grizzlies off the bench.

Last season, the Grizzlies were not a good three-point shooting team.

They ranked just 17th in the NBA, shooting 35.4% from deep as a team.

I believe that if they sign Anthony, they could jump up a few spots.

For starters, Anthony could benefit (as a shooter) from the penetration by Morant, and having Anthony on the floor would also open the floor for other players on the team, such as Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr.

The Grizzlies will play their first regular season game of the 2022-23 NBA season on Oct. 19 at home against the New York Knicks.

I think this is a move they should highly consider making.