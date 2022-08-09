Opinion: This Team Would Win The NBA Championship If They Got Kristaps Porzingis

Kristaps Porzingis was the fourth overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft by the New York Knicks, and he was an All-Star with the team in 2018.

In 2019, he was traded to the Dallas Mavericks, and this past season, the Mavs traded him to the Washington Wizards at the trading deadline.

The 27-year-old averaged a very solid 20.2 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 51 games.

I believe that the Miami Heat, who lost in the Eastern Conference Finals, should trade for him.

Why The Heat?

The Heat already have a core built up of Kyle Lowry, Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo.

All three players have been All-Stars, so it is a pretty solid big-three.

That being said, they could use another scoring option behind Butler.

Porzingis would be the perfect player to play next to Adebayo, and he would make life a lot easier for Butler.

In addition, the Heat are very well known for bringing the best out of players, and it's fair to say that Porzingis was seen as a player who had potential to be better than he already is.

Even if he was a finished product, the Heat would be getting a very solid player that could probably propel them into being an even better team than last year.

That being said, they could also make him better as an individual player than he has ever been.

In 2020, the Heat lost in the NBA Finals to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Even though they have come up short, the Heat have been right on the cusp of a title in two out of the last three seasons.

Porzingis might be just the player they need to seal the deal.