Phoenix Suns Reportedly Have Trade Interest In Former 6th Man Of The Year

The Phoenix Suns have been one of the best teams in the NBA over the past two seasons (making the NBA Finals in 2021 and having the best record in the league in 2022).

There are not a lot of holes on their roster, but they are reportedly in the trade market because Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported that Jae Crowder would not be attending training camp with the team while they seek a trade for the ten-year veteran.

According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo! Sports, the Suns are interested in trading for Jordan Clarkson (h/t NBA Central and AhnFireDigital).

Fischer in his article on Yahoo! Sports: "And Jordan Clarkson, one of the many veterans thought to be available in Utah, is one dynamic guard the Suns have inquired about landing in exchange for Crowder, sources said."

Clarkson has spent the last two seasons playing for the Utah Jazz and is one of the best bench players in the NBA.

In 2021, he won the NBA's 6th Man of The Year Award, and this past season he averaged 16.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest.

He can score big numbers on any given night, and in a game this past season, he went off for 45 points on 71% shooting from the field.

The Suns have a loaded roster with Devin Booker, Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton, so potentially adding Clarkson would be very intriguing.

They will play their first game of the 2022-23 NBA regular season on Oct. 19, when they host Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks in Arizona.