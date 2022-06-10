Possible Trade Destinations For Jazz All-Star Rudy Gobert

With Quin Snyder out as head coach and unrest continuing to grow within the Utah Jazz organization, questions about the trajectory of this team continue to be a hot topic around the league entering the offseason.

Just one year ago, the Jazz finished with a 52-20 record, the best record not only in the Western Conference, but the entire NBA. They went on to win their first-round matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies in five games and then went up 2-0 against the Los Angeles Clippers in the 2021 Western Conference Semifinals only to lose the series in six games.

Then this season, going 49-33, the Jazz claimed the 5-seed in the West and were unable to advance out of the first-round, losing to Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks in six games.

Not only has Snyder’s departure in Utah raised question marks about All-Star Donovan Mitchell’s long-term future with the organization, but also All-Star Rudy Gobert’s future as well.

While he is one of the best defensive players and rim-protectors in the NBA, Gobert’s presence on offense has directly contributed to the team’ lack of success in the postseason at times, which is why he is being viewed as a top-tier trade candidate this offseason.

Should the Jazz look to gauge trade interest in Rudy Gobert this summer, there will be quite a few teams showing interest in the All-Star center. Here are some teams that should be viewed as early trade destinations for Gobert.

Toronto Raptors

Ever since they won their only title in 2019, the Toronto Raptors have been looking to replace the production left behind by Marc Gasol and Serge Ibaka at the center position.

Chris Boucher, Precious Achiuwa and Khem Birch all played their roles this year in the team's frontcourt, as did former All-Star Pascal Siakam, but it is still very clear that adding another big man would go a long way in this team finding their championship potential yet again.

Offensively, Rudy Gobert has been labeled a liability at times, but he could find success in the Raptors’ system given that they have a patient approach offensively and he could play off of another high-level big man in Siakam.

Ever since Nick Nurse took over in Toronto, the Raptors have been a great defensive team, but they ranked just 17th in blocked shots this year and could become a Top-5 defensive team in the league with an avid shot-blocker.

Rudy Gobert is the best rim-protector in the NBA right now and with the potential to be more involved offensively next to Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam, he could turn out to be the perfect fit in Toronto.

Who the Raptors would give up though for Gobert is the big question, as they would be a little tight on cap space and flexibility if they were to make a move for the Jazz big man. OG Anunoby has been a player rumored to be available in Toronto and it is possible that a package centered around him and Gary Trent Jr. could get a deal for Rudy Gobert done.

However, it is unlikely that Toronto will want to give up both OG Anunoby and Gary Trent Jr. since their bench unit was one of the worst in the league this past year and since they really do not have much depth outside of their core in VanVleet, Siakam, Anunoby, Trent Jr. and this year’s Rookie of the Year, Scottie Barnes.

Chicago Bulls

Having an All-Star trio of DeMar DeRozan, Nikola Vucevic and Zach LaVine this season, the Chicago Bulls were able to break through and make the playoffs for the first-time since 2017.

While they ultimately lost in the first-round to the Milwaukee Bucks due to several key players being injured, this season was a big success for the Bulls and they will be looking to set themselves up for long-term success in the offseason.

The status of LaVine is in question due to him being an unrestricted free agent and many around the league are beginning to wonder if the Bulls truly want to keep Vucevic long-term given that he is now 31-years-old and really struggled in his “third All-Star role” this past season.

Should Chicago look to move on from Vucevic at some point within the next year, Rudy Gobert will absolutely be a player that they will consider targeting seeing as the Bulls ranked 22nd in defensive rating this past year.

Tightening things up on the interior will go a long way in this team finding postseason success once again and as mentioned before, there is no better rim-protector than Rudy Gobert.

His contract though would be a lot for the Bulls to take on, something that owner Jerry Reinsdorf may not be too interested in given that he has liked to stay below the tax line if possible through the years.

Moving Nikola Vucevic right now in a big package for Rudy Gobert could make sense for the Bulls in the short-term as they look to retain Zach LaVine and contend in the postseason, but long-term, the financial aspect of getting Gobert makes zero sense.

The Bulls have too many other needs as a franchise right now than to try and replace Vucevic, which is why it is hard to see them truly going “all-in” on a trade for the Jazz big man.

Charlotte Hornets

One very real possibility this offseason in regards to Rudy Gobert trade chatter is the Charlotte Hornets.

Having the 13th and 15th picks in this year’s draft, as well as having a massive hole to fill in their frontcourt, the Hornets are very likely the best trade destination for Gobert in terms of immediate impact.

Charlotte is not that strong of a defensive team, they have been looking for a key center for many years now and while his offensive struggles are a concern, Rudy Gobert could suddenly become a two-way focal point on this roster.

LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier are not only two very strong backcourt scorers, but they are amongst the better facilitating and playmaking guards in this league. Running a ton of pick-and-roll sets, Gobert would be utilized as a lob-threat at the rim, giving him plenty of opportunities to grow as a scorer on the interior.

Not to mention, Gobert would be the primary rebounder for this team and could create a ton of second-chance scoring opportunities for a team that ranked ninth in offensive rating this past year.

Currently projected to be about $13 million under the salary cap and having close to $40 million to go until they are to hit the luxury tax threshold, the Hornets have room to go after Rudy Gobert’s massive contract and they have some intriguing assets to offer up as well.

Not only could they look to move veteran Gordon Hayward in a trade for Gobert, but the Hornets have P.J. Washington, James Bouknight, Kai Jones, Nick Richards and both of their first-round picks in this year’s draft to barter with in potential trade talks.

Trading for Gobert is certainly an option on the table for the Hornets this offseason, especially given that they are looking to end their playoff drought right away.

Dark-Horse Teams

Some other teams worth mentioning as potential suitors for Rudy Gobert should the Utah Jazz look to trade him are the Los Angeles Clippers, Brooklyn Nets, Portland Trail Blazers and Dallas Mavericks.

The Clippers, Nets and Mavericks are all projected to be taxpaying teams during the 2022-23 season, making a move for Gobert look impossible, but they all have movable and matchable contracts they could send out.

For Los Angeles, owner Steve Ballmer is not afraid to spend money via taxes in order to contend for a championship and having two of the better two-way All-Stars in the league in Paul George and Kawhi Leonard, adding Gobert to form an insanely talented trio could make the Clippers the best team in the league, especially on the defensive-end of the floor.

Marcus Morris Sr. ($16.3 million), Luke Kennard ($14.4 million) and Ivica Zubac ($7.5 million) could all be thrown in a trade package to potentially make the money work for Los Angeles, however, Utah would want more overall value for their All-Star.

The Nets have Ben Simmons and his situation to figure out, making them a potential trade destination for a high contract All-Star like Gobert, and the Mavericks need to find ways to surround Luka Doncic with high-level talent.

Moving players like Dwight Powell, Tim Hardaway Jr. and/or Spencer Dinwiddie could open up enough space for the Mavericks to add another max-level contract to their roster.

As for the Trail Blazers, new GM Joe Cronin is looking to turn things around quickly and get this team led by Damian Lillard back to the playoffs. Jusuf Nurkic is a free agent and needing to find ways to better themselves defensively, Rudy Gobert could wind up being a solid fit in Portland.

