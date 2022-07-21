Skip to main content
"AGREED UPON"? Utah Radio Host Says A Donovan Mitchell Trade Will Be Announced Soon

Patrick Kinahan on The Zone Sports Network, reported a rumor that the Utah Jazz have "agreed upon" a trade for All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell. The two most reported teams to be interested in Mitchell have been the Miami Heat and New York Knicks.
On Thursday, Patrick Kinahan on The Zone Sports Network, reported that a trade for Utah Jazz All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell has been "agreed upon."

Kinahan: "I've been receiving texts as we speak that the Donovan Mitchell deal is done, it's agreed upon. That they have to, that they're working out some final details to have it be announced here shortly."

Kinahan did not specify what team he would be headed too, but the two most reported teams to be interested in Mitchell are the New York Knicks and Miami Heat. 

On July 12, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel: "Spoke to a Western Conference scout today here in Vegas about Donovan Mitchell. He said he has heard Heat have made interest clear. The long-time scout said he would move Herro in such a deal. (Robinson, picks likely also would have to go out.)"

On July 13, Shams Charania and Tony Jones also reported that the Knicks and Jazz have had discussions. 

Charania: "The Jazz and Knicks have started discussions on a Donovan Mitchell trade, sources tell me and @Tjonesonthenba. New York has Utah’s focus currently, among interested teams." 

Kinahan appeared to walk back his bold report a tad during a later part of the segment.  

Kinahan: "I'm just reporting some info, I'm not reporting it's done, but it's going to get done. That's not breaking news, is it?"

However, he is still reporting that a deal will happen. 

Mitchell and the Jazz lost in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs to the Dallas Mavericks. 

