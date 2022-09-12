Several Teams Reportedly Interested In This Utah Jazz Star

The NBA season is just 36 days from September 12, and training camps begin in just a few weeks, so it's getting very close to the season tipping off.

Over the summer, the Utah Jazz traded away their two best players (Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert), showing they are entering a new era for their organization.

Yet, the team had been a borderline contender over the last few seasons, so even without their two All-Stars, they're still loaded with veterans on the roster.

Many have speculated that they will try to move those players such as Jordan Clarkson, Mike Conley and Bojan Bogdanovic.

Recently, there has been a lot of talk about Bogdanovic.

He is an excellent shooter (38.7% from the three-point range on nearly seven attempts per game), and he averaged 18.1 points per contest last season.

Recently, Jake Fisher (on the "Please Don't Aggregate This" podcast) reported that the Toronto Raptors, Phoenix Suns, New Orleans Pelicans and Los Angeles Lakers all have interest in Bogdanovic (h/t NBACentral and Ahn Fire Digital).

Fisher: "Toronto's been pretty consistently mentioned there. The Pelicans, I've now heard as well, are a team that's in on him. Phoenix, all in addition to the Lakers, there's gotta be more too, but those are the four teams I've heard from multiple people that I definitely know to be interested."

Previously, John Gambadoro Arizona Sports 98.7 FM Phoenix had reported that the Suns and Lakers had interest in Bogdanovic.

He also reported that the Dallas Mavericks and New York Knicks have interest in the sharpshooter.

Based on all of this reporting, it's clear that Bogdanovic is one of the hottest names on the market, and it would make sense too.

He is 33 years old and has no business on a rebuilding team.