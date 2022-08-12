Robert Williams Is Reportedly "Not Available" In Kevin Durant Trade Talks

Skip to main content
This NBA Star Is Reportedly "Not Available" In Kevin Durant Trade Talks With The Nets

According to Kurt Helin of NBC Sports, Robert Williams "is not available" in trade talks between the Brooklyn Nets and Boston Celtics for Kevin Durant.
There have been a lot of rumors reported about Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant as of late.

The most recent big report came out from Shams Charania of The Athletic earlier in the week. 

Charania: "In a meeting with Nets owner Joe Tsai, Kevin Durant reiterated his trade request and informed Tsai that Tsai needs to choose between Durant or the pairing of general manager Sean Marks and coach Steve Nash, sources say."

SNY's Ian Begley followed it up by saying how the Boston Celtics are a team that Durant would be open to playing for. 

Begley: "Durant sees Boston as a desired landing spot, per people familiar with the matter. Durant also would like to play with Boston’s Marcus Smart if he is traded to the Celtics, per people familiar with the matter."

The Celtics would obviously have to give up a lot of their core to get Durant, and one player that they are not willing to trade is Robert Williams, according to Kurt Helin of NBC Sports.

Helin: "That said, even without Smart (or Robert Williams III, sources told NBC Sports he is not available), a Celtics offer with Jaylen Brown may be the best one the Nets will see."

Durant just finished up playing his second season for Brooklyn, and he averaged 29.9 points per game on over 51% shooting from the field. 

He also averaged a career-high 6.4 assists per contest. 

The Nets were swept in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs by the Celtics. 

