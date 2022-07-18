This Russell Westbrook News Is SHOCKING

Los Angeles Lakers nine-time NBA All-Star guard Russell Westbrook has been in the news constantly over the last few weeks.

After the Lakers missed the postseason, and Westbrook opted into the final year of his deal, he has been in round the clock trade rumors.

The latest report about Westbrook comes from Yahoo!'s Chris Haynes.

Haynes tweeted out his article and wrote: "Los Angeles Lakers’ Big 3 of LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook huddled for a phone conversation to confirm their commitment to each other through the uncertainty, league sources told @YahooSports:"

Maybe the most surprising part of the report was that Westbrook has not requested a trade from the organization, according to Haynes.

Haynes: "While the uncertainty of Westbrook’s future with the Lakers remains, the conversation was organized to make sure all three were on the same page as long as they’re joined together in their pursuit of a championship, sources said. Westbrook has never requested a trade from the Lakers, sources said."

Westbrook averaged 18.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game in 78 games, but he was scapegoated for the team's lack of success by the media and fans.

The Lakers went just 33-49, and finished the season as the 11th seed in the Western Conference.

They missed the NBA Playoffs and the play-in tournament.

Westbrook has played for the Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Washington Wizards and Lakers over his legendary career.

If he gets traded before the season, he will be playing on his fifth team in five years.