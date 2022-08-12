What If This Superstar Teamed Up With Russell Westbrook?

Russell Westbrook still remains on the Los Angeles Lakers as of August 12.

The nine-time NBA All-Star has been in constant trade rumors all summer long.

He picked up the final year of his deal, which pays him $47.1 million, and he will be a free agent next summer.

Recently, Jovan Buha of The Athletic provided more details on the situation.

Buha earlier this month: "There is a sense among some that training camp is a soft deadline to move Westbrook. If he’s on the roster in late September, there will be a massive off-court distraction, with the media asking about his future, his relationship with James and the organization, Ham’s vision of his role and responsibilities."

Westbrook averaged 18.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists per contest in 78 games.

He is still a durable player at 33-years-old.

One team I think should consider trading for Westbrook is the Milwaukee Bucks.

Why?

The Bucks are a true contender to win the NBA Championship with Giannis Antetokounmpo, and they are more of an old-school style team.

Antetokounmpo is one of the most dominant players in the history of the NBA, and he is not a great shooter (which most stars are good at now).

Westbrook is not nearly as good as Antetokounmpo, and he is not the player he once was, but he still brings that same kind of force and domination to every game he plays.

Antetokounmpo and Westbrook would be a really cool duo to see.

The Bucks would also have to be willing to give up one of their core players to get Westbrook, and make the salaries work.

However, they would also get draft compensation from the Lakers.

Some sort of trio of Westbrook, Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton would make for a very interesting roster.

It's something that more than likely never would happen, but I think could actually work and the Bucks should consider.