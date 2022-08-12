What If This Superstar Teamed Up With Russell Westbrook?

Skip to main content
Russell Westbrook Trade? What If This 2x MVP Teamed Up With Westbrook?

Russell Westbrook Trade? What If This 2x MVP Teamed Up With Westbrook?

Russell Westbrook still remains on the Los Angeles Lakers as of August 12. There has been tons of rumors over the offseason, and I think that one team that should consider making a trade for the 2017 MVP is the Milwaukee Bucks.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Russell Westbrook still remains on the Los Angeles Lakers as of August 12. 

The nine-time NBA All-Star has been in constant trade rumors all summer long. 

He picked up the final year of his deal, which pays him $47.1 million, and he will be a free agent next summer.  

Recently, Jovan Buha of The Athletic provided more details on the situation. 

Buha earlier this month: "There is a sense among some that training camp is a soft deadline to move Westbrook. If he’s on the roster in late September, there will be a massive off-court distraction, with the media asking about his future, his relationship with James and the organization, Ham’s vision of his role and responsibilities."

Westbrook averaged 18.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists per contest in 78 games.

He is still a durable player at 33-years-old. 

One team I think should consider trading for Westbrook is the Milwaukee Bucks. 

Why?

The Bucks are a true contender to win the NBA Championship with Giannis Antetokounmpo, and they are more of an old-school style team.

Antetokounmpo is one of the most dominant players in the history of the NBA, and he is not a great shooter (which most stars are good at now). 

Westbrook is not nearly as good as Antetokounmpo, and he is not the player he once was, but he still brings that same kind of force and domination to every game he plays.

Antetokounmpo and Westbrook would be a really cool duo to see. 

The Bucks would also have to be willing to give up one of their core players to get Westbrook, and make the salaries work.

However, they would also get draft compensation from the Lakers. 

Some sort of trio of Westbrook, Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton would make for a very interesting roster. 

It's something that more than likely never would happen, but I think could actually work and the Bucks should consider. 

USATSI_17667576_168388303_lowres
Rumors

What If This Superstar Teamed Up With Russell Westbrook?

By Ben Stinar6 minutes ago
USATSI_18186509_168388303_lowres (1)
News

VIRAL: Ja Morant Reacts To What Draymond Green Said

By Ben Stinar12 minutes ago
USATSI_15838311_168388303_lowres
News

Anthony Edwards Tweets Out Amazing Announcement On Friday

By Ben Stinar13 minutes ago
USATSI_17676012_168388303_lowres
News

VIRAL: LeBron James Sends Out An Emotional Tweet

By Ben Stinar39 minutes ago
USATSI_12804589_168388303_lowres
News

On This Day In NBA History: August 12 - Indiana Pacers Hall-Of-Famer Is Born

By Brett Siegel3 hours ago
USATSI_7510137_168388303_lowres
Rumors

Opinion: The Milwaukee Bucks Should Pair This 10x NBA All-Star With Giannis Antetokounmpo

By Ben Stinar19 hours ago
USATSI_18285465_168388303_lowres
News

This Stat About James Harden Is Unbelievable

By Ben Stinar19 hours ago
USATSI_17458624_168388303_lowres
News

Remember When Kevin Durant Did This?

By Ben Stinar19 hours ago
USATSI_10813722_168388303_lowres
News

Crazy Stat About Russell Westbrook

By Ben Stinar19 hours ago