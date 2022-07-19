"Several Rival Teams" Reportedly Interested In Austin Reaves

Skip to main content
"Several Rival Teams" Reportedly Interested In Young Lakers Star

According to Sam Amico of Hoops Wire, "several rival teams" are interested in Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves.

The NBA offseason began on June 30, and there has been no shortage of drama or rumors through the first 20 days. 

One of the most mentioned teams has been the Los Angeles Lakers, who have a big-three of Russell Westbrook, Anthony Davis and LeBron James. 

A recent report from Sam Amico of Hoops Wire, says that some teams have interest in Austin Reaves. 

Amico: "Also, sources said that several rival teams have expressed in Austin Reaves, the shooting guard who is coming off a promising rookie season."

Reaves averaged 7.3 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists during his rookie season last year. 

He played in 61 games and made 19 starts for the Lakers.  

The Lakers had a tough season, but he was definitely one of the bright surprises as a play who did not get drafted. 

They ended up with a 33-49 record, which had them miss the NBA Playoffs and the play-in tournament. 

Reaves shot a solid 45.9% from the field, but struggled from three-point range shooting just 31.7%. 

In college, Reaves played for Wichita State and Oklahoma. 

The 24-year-old played 122 games and averaged 10.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. 

During his final season at Oklahoma, he averaged a very impressive 18.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game. 

There is no question that he has shown the promise to be a solid NBA player, but he will need to get his three-point percentage up due to the fact he is a shooting guard. 

