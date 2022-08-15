Shocking Report About Kevin Durant

On Monday, NBA reporter Marc Stein had an intriguing report about Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant.

Stein (Via His Substack): "During summer league in Las Vegas, one of the most well-connected team executives I speak to regularly insisted to me that, based on what he was hearing, Kevin Durant was more apt to retire than play again for the Brooklyn Nets. This was in early July."

Last week, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported the details of a meeting that took place between Durant and the Nets.

Charania: "In a meeting with Nets owner Joe Tsai, Kevin Durant reiterated his trade request and informed Tsai that Tsai needs to choose between Durant or the pairing of general manager Sean Marks and coach Steve Nash, sources say."

Durant just finished up his second season playing for the Nets, and he averaged 29.9 points per contest on over 51% shooting from the field.

At 33-years-old, he is still one of the top-ten players in the NBA.

Currently, he is still on the Nets, so things could get interesting as the season approaches.

According to Stein, Media Day is on September 26, and the first practice for the Nets will be on September 27.

Stein also added in his report: "If Durant hasn't been traded by then, there is a growing expectation in league circles that he will continue trying to cause as much of a ruckus behind the scenes to try to prod the Nets into lowering their asking price at last to facilitate a deal."

The Nets were swept in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs by the Boston Celtics this past season.